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Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Debuts New 'Hitting The Road' Music Video

Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt perform on a Circle Line Cruises ferry boat around Manhattan.

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The stars of Maybe Happy Ending trade the Belasco Theatre stage for open water in a new music video! Watch Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt perform "Hitting the Road" while aboard a Circle Line Cruises ferry boat as it circles Manhattan.

The song is lifted from the Tony-winning score of Maybe Happy Ending, which features music and lyrics by Will Aronson and Hue Park. The musical won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and is headed toward its second anniversary on Broadway.

Piser currently plays Oliver opposite Kevitt's Claire, having stepped into the role after Tony winner Darren Criss's run concluded. Kevitt, an original company member who previously served as standby for Claire, took over the part on a longer basis before the two were paired together in performance.

Maybe Happy Ending recently launched its North American tour, starring Steven Huynh as Oliver and Claire Kwon as Claire. Watch Huynh and James Seol perform "Where You Belong" here.

Get Maybe Happy Ending Tickets From $56

More on this show: Photos: Zachary Noah Piser & Hannah Kevitt in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING · 6/2/2026



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