Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Debuts New 'Hitting The Road' Music Video





The stars of Maybe Happy Ending trade the Belasco Theatre stage for open water in a new music video! Watch Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt perform "Hitting the Road" while aboard a Circle Line Cruises ferry boat as it circles Manhattan.

The song is lifted from the Tony-winning score of Maybe Happy Ending, which features music and lyrics by Will Aronson and Hue Park. The musical won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and is headed toward its second anniversary on Broadway.

Piser currently plays Oliver opposite Kevitt's Claire, having stepped into the role after Tony winner Darren Criss's run concluded. Kevitt, an original company member who previously served as standby for Claire, took over the part on a longer basis before the two were paired together in performance.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 08 Hrs 23 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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