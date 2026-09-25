Photos: First Look at Todrick Hall's MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway
The sung-through musical, written, directed and choreographed by Todrick Hall, features a 28-member cast including Tony Award nominee Sidney DuPont.
Todrick Hall's new musical Midnight begins performances tonight, Friday, September 25, at the Daryl Roth Theatre. The production, originally scheduled to begin previews on September 17, begins tonight after permitting delays delayed the start of performances. Midnight's Gala Performance is this Sunday, September 27. Get a first look at production photos!
The 28-member company includes Todrick Hall, Jeremy Beloate, Charlotte Odusanya, Kennedy Caughell, Kolbi Jordan, Bella Coppola, Tony Award nominee Sidney Dupont, Jimmy Brewer, Dwayne Clark, Ciarán McCarthy, Ayana George, Autumn Hurlbert, Jenni Thomasson, Bronwyn Tarboton, Nissi Shalome, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, JJ Niemann, Brayden Newby, Jaylon C. Crump, Brandon Burks, Abbey Friedmann, Aveena Sawyer, Keely Beirne, Emily Yates, Barnaby Reiter, Matthew Varvar, Omar Madden, Gregory Carl Banks Jr., and Kyla Bartholomeusz.
Set in the American South during the 19th century, Midnight explores love, identity, empathy and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class and expectation.
Featuring a wholly sung-through score blending gospel, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, folk, opera and musical theatre, the show follows twelve interconnected lives, six Black characters and six white characters, whose relationships challenge the worlds they have inherited and the assumptions they carry.
As friendships deepen, romances blossom and beliefs are tested, the characters of Midnight are forced to confront what it truly means to understand another person's experience.
Photo credit: Valerie Terranova
Company Of Midnight
Jimmy Brewer, Jeremy Beloate, Todrick Hall and the Company
Todrick Hall, Jeremy Beloate and the Company
Company Of Midnight
Jimmy Brewer, Jeremy Beloate and Ciarán McCarthy
Jeremy Beloate
Charlotte Odusanya and the Company Of Midnight
Todrick Hall and. the Company Of Midnigh
Todrick Hall and Charlotte Odusanya and the Company of Midnight
Ciarán McCarthy, Todrick Hall Kennedy Caughell and the Company of Midnight
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