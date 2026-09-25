Photos: Jake Shears and More in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
The cast also features Rachel Dratch, Kevin McHale, Sherie Rene Scott, and Valentina.
You can now see new photos of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, featuring Jake Shears as “Frank-N-Furter” as well as Lorna Courtney as “Janet”, Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Kevin McHale as “Brad”, Jimin Moon as “Rocky”, George Salazar as “Eddie/Dr. Scott”, Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta” and Valentina as “Columbia”. The current cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi. Singer, songwriter, actor & Grammy Award-nominee Jake Shears joined the production as “Frank-N-Furter” on Friday, September 11, 2026. The production is currently on sale through Sunday, February 28, 2027 at Studio 54 on Broadway.
The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026 and opened officially to critical and audience acclaim on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway. The creative and design team includes: choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.
The production received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical Revival, 6 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 4 Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musial, 2 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations as well as 2 Chita Rivera Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.
George Salazar and Valentina
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
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