Diego Rodriguez and James Olivas to Join Rachel Zegler in EVITA on Broadway

Additional cast members have been revealed for Lloyd's new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita. Joining Olivier Award winner Rachel Zegler as 'Eva Perón' will be her co-stars from the London production, Olivier Award nominee Diego Rodriguez as 'Che' and James Olivas, who will be making his Broadway debut as 'Juan Perón.'

Bella Brown, who portrayed 'The Mistress' and was the alternate 'Eva Perón' at The Palladium in London will transfer to Broadway with the production. The production will also feature Ángel Lozada as 'Agustín Magaldi.'

The ensemble will feature Giuseppe Bausilio, Mely Berdion, Brandon Borkowsky, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Grace Conrad, Christian Jesús Galvis, Tommy Gedrich, Sydney Jones, Natasha Leaver, Maggie Likcani, Mireia Mambo, Sebastian Martinez, Justice Moore, Pepe Muñoz, Julio Rey, Ken San Jose, Victor Carrillo Tracey, Damani Van Rensalier, and J'Kobe Wallace. Swings for the production are Alexis Hasbrouck, AK Naderer, Regine Sophia, Francisco Thurston, Bryce Valle, and Michael Bryan Wang. The full creative team for Evita on Broadway and final casting for the role of 'The Child' will be announced at a later date.

Evita, will play Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre with preview performances beginning Saturday evening, February 27, 2027 for a Thursday, March 25, 2027 opening night.

Last summer, Evita played a sold-out engagement at the London Palladium. Evita received two Olivier Awards including Best Actress in a Musical for Zegler. The production was also awarded Best Musical and Best Musical Performance for Zegler at the London Standard Theatre Awards, along with receiving five WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Musical Revival and Best Performer in a Musical for Zegler.

Evita will play the Winter Garden immediately following Lloyd's critically acclaimed production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing which will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement at the same legendary venue starting performances Saturday, October 31.

Fuelled by unrelenting ambition and passion, Eva Perón (Zegler) rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A beacon of hope to some and a threat to others, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul. Evita features an iconic score including “Don't Cry For Me Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.”

Evita on Broadway is produced by Jamie Lloyd for The Jamie Lloyd Company and Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals by arrangement with LW Entertainment. 101 Productions, Ltd. / Jeff Klein serve as general management for the production.

Jamie Lloyd originally directed Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre as part of their 2019 season.

The London full-length cast recording of Evita, featuring Zegler, is now streaming on all platforms and includes her chart-topping version of “Don't Cry For Me Argentina,” which reached No. 1 on the Official UK Physical Singles Chart on three occasions. It is available here: https://lwe.lnk.to/EVITA

Photos of the London production of Evita taken by Marc Brenner and a trailer featuring Zegler, Rodriguez, and Olivas and members of the original West End cast are available for download HERE with full permission for press and social usage.

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