BroadwayWorld Launches Weekly Broadway Crossword

If you've been keeping up with Broadway this week, you already have a head start on our new game.

The BroadwayWorld Crossword arrives every Sunday, and every answer comes from the theatre world: the people, shows and venues in the news that week, plus a few evergreen favorites. Read our coverage, and the clues will feel familiar. The BroadwayWorld Crossword is the 10th game from BroadwayWorld, now part of the site's popular Game Center which launched in 2022.

It's free to play, with no sign-up required. Log in to your BroadwayWorld account and your progress follows you between devices, your streak builds week over week, and your times count toward your personal best. The weekly leaderboard ranks the fastest solvers who finished without revealing a square.

There's also a back catalogue, so if you miss a week, the puzzle is still there waiting.

Play this week's crossword at broadwayworld.com/crossword, and sign up under the puzzle to get an email each Sunday when the new one is up. Then share your time with your friends, and don't forget to check out the new puzzle on Sunday!