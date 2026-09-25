Video: Fredi Walker-Browne Is Measuring 30 Years of RENT
Walker-Browne will take part in the Rent 30th Anniversary Concert to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
From originating the role of Joanne Jefferson to witnessing a Broadway musical become a cultural phenomenon, Fredi Walker-Browne joins Robert Bannon for a special conversation about the legacy of RENT, the memories, the music, and the inside stories that helped shape a generation.
Fredi takes us back to the beginning of Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking musical, sharing what it was like to be part of the original company, the relationships that became family, and the moments audiences never got to see. As RENT celebrates its 30th anniversary, we talk about the show's enduring impact, the recent cast reunions, her exciting new podcast, and why the message of love, community, and living for today continues to resonate.
Plus, Fredi gives us the inside scoop on all things RENT, from the original Broadway experience to the friendships, surprises, and unforgettable stories that have followed her for three decades. It's a celebration of Broadway history with someone who lived it, and a reminder that there really is no day but today.
Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer
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