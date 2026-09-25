MARY POPPINS TV Series in Development
Early-stage conversations are reportedly taking place with Disney.
Deadline has reported that a Mary Poppins TV series is in the works. The live acton TV adaptations will be based on P. L. Travers' original eight Mary Poppins books, and expand upon that world.
The series is being developed and produced by Tom Winchester for Pure Fiction Television. Early-stage conversations are reportedly taking place with Disney.
The story of the magical English nanny became most famous with the 1964 film adaptation, starring Julie Andrews, who received an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance, and Dick Van Dyke. A 2018 sequel film was released, starring Emily Blunt, who received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
In 2013, the film Saving Mr. Banks focused on the development of the 1964 Mary Poppins film, starring Emma Thompson as book author P. L. Travers and Tom Hanks as Walt Disney.
In the 2004, a musical adaptation of Mary Poppins opened in the West End. The production closed on January 12, 2008, after a run of more than three years. Mary Poppins opened on Broadway opened on 2006, and ran until 2013.
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