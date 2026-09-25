Meet the Cast of THE IMAGINARY INVALID, Now Playing on Broadway
The Imaginary Invalid will begin preview performances on Friday, September 25, 2026, and open officially on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the Todd Haimes Theatre.
Roundabout Theatre Company's production of The Imaginary Invalid by Molière, translated by Doug Skinner, adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, with direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden is now on Broadway! Meet the cast below!
The Imaginary Invalid will begin preview performances on Friday, September 25, 2026, and open officially on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, November 22, 2026.
The cast will include Bill Irwin as “Argan," Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon,” Tony Award nominee Dylan Baker as “Beralde,” Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom making her Broadway debut as “Toinette,” Hiram Delgado as “Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant,” Theatre World Award winner Crystal A. Dickinson as “Beline,” Daniel Croix Henderson making his Broadway debut as “Cleante,” and Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Angelique.”
The creative team for The Imaginary Invalid includes: Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting Design), John Gromada (Sound Design and Original Music), Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig Design), and Lorenzo Pisoni (Movement Direction). Casting is by Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel, and Jillian Cimini.
Tony Award-winner Bill Irwin returns to Broadway (and to Molière) to head the cast of his razor-sharp new adaptation of The Imaginary Invalid, a comedy that proves hypochondria never goes out of style. Professional patient Argan indulges his every ailment, and schemes to marry off his daughter to a doctor to save on medical bills. But she has another life in mind. With a fearless ensemble directed by Broadway veteran Brandon J. Dirden, this fiercely funny production is about to prove that real life is what happens while you and your family are making other plans.
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Bill Irwin - Argan
Original member: San Francisco’s Pickle Family Circus, and Kraken, directed by Herbert Blau. Original works include Fool Moon, Largely New York, The Harlequin Studies, Mr. Fox: A Rumination, The Happiness Lecture, Old Hats, The Regard of Flight and On Beckett. Theatre: Eureka Day/Broadway, Endgame (IRT &ACT), Iceman Cometh/Broadway, Show Boat (SF Opera), Roundabout Theatre’s revival of Waiting for Godot (2009 Drama Desk Nomination), Broadway/West End revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (2005 Tony Award, Helen Hayes Award), The Goat or Who is Sylvia, Bye Bye Birdie, King Lear, Accidental Death of An Anarchist, 5-6-7-8 Dance! Waiting For Godot (Lincoln Center and Seattle Repertory Theatre), Scapin, The Tempest, Garden of Earthly Delights, Texts for Nothing, A Flea In Her Ear, 2003/2004 Signature Theatre Playwright in Residence, The Seagull, A Man’s A Man, 3 Cuckolds. Television: PBS Great Performances: Bill Irwin Clown Prince, Third Rock from the Sun, Northern Exposure, Sesame Street, Elmo’s World, The Regard of Flight (PBS), 1996 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, The Cosby Show, The Laramie Project, Subway Stories, Bette Midler: Mondo Beyondo, Law and Order SVU, Life on Mars, A Gifted Man, CSI, The Good Wife, Lights Out, Monday Mornings, Blue Bloods, Elementary, Quarry, Legion, This is US, The Dropout, The Beast in Me. Film: Rustin, Spoiler Alert, HBO’s Confirmation, Rachel Getting Married, Bastards, Interstellar, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Higher Ground, Igby Goes Down, Lady in the Water, Dark Matter, Raving, Across The Universe, Popeye, Eight Men Out, Silent Tongue, Illuminata, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, My Blue Heaven, A New Life, Scenes from a Mall, Stepping Out and the upcoming Christopher Nolan film The Odyssey. Awards: National Endowme. Original member: San Francisco’s Pickle Family Circus, and Kraken, directed by Herbert Blau. Original works include Fool Moon, Largely New York, The Harlequin Studies, Mr. Fox: A Rumination, The Happiness Lecture, Old Hats, The Regard of Flight and On Beckett. Theatre: Eureka Day/Broadway, Endgame (IRT & ACT), Iceman Cometh/Broadway, Show Boat (SF Opera), Roundabout Theatre’s revival of Waiting for Godot (2009 Drama Desk Nomination), Broadway/West End revival of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (2005 Tony Award, Helen Hayes Award), The Goat or Who is Sylvia, Bye Bye Birdie, King Lear, Accidental Death of An Anarchist, 5-6-7-8 Dance! Waiting For Godot (Lincoln Center and Seattle Repertory Theatre), Scapin, The Tempest, Garden of Earthly Delights, Texts for Nothing, A Flea In Her Ear, 2003/2004 Signature Theatre Playwright in Residence, The Seagull, A Man’s A Man, 3 Cuckolds. Television: “PBS Great Performances: Bill Irwin Clown Prince,” “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Northern Exposure,” “Sesame Street,” “Elmo’s World,” “The Regard of Flight” (PBS), 1996 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, “The Cosby Show,” “The Laramie Project,” “Subway Stories,” “Bette Midler’s Mondo Beyondo,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “Life on Mars,” “A Gifted Man,” “CSI,” “The Good Wife,” “Lights Out,” “Monday Mornings,” “Blue Bloods,” “Elementary,” “Quarry,” “Legion,” “This is Us,” “The Dropout,” “The Beast in Me.” Film: Rustin, Spoiler Alert, HBO’s Confirmation, Rachel Getting Married, Bastards, Interstellar, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Higher Ground, Igby Goes Down, Lady in the Water, Dark Matter, Raving, Across The Universe, Popeye, Eight Men Out, Silent Tongue, Illuminata, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, My Blue Heaven, A New Life, Scenes from a Mall, Stepping Out and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Awards: National Endowment for the Arts Choreographer’s Fellowship, Guggenheim and Fulbright Fellowships, MacArthur Fellowship.
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Ava Lalezarzadeh - Angelique
Ava Lalezarzadeh returns to Roundabout Theatre Company after making her Broadway debut in English (five Tony Award nominations, including Best Play), recipient of a Clive Barnes Award. Off-Broadway: English (Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company), recipient of an Obie Award Special Citation. Television: series regular on “Before” (Apple TV+) opposite Billy Crystal, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+), “New Amsterdam” (NBC), “Big Mouth” (Netflix), and “Wild Life” (HBO). Lalezarzadeh writes, executive produces, and stars in the Oscar-qualified short film In the Garden of Tulips, a coming-of-age portrait inspired by true events. A feature adaptation is in development. Upcoming projects include two feature films and a Netflix animated series. Training: B.A., UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.
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Daniel Croix Henderson - Cleante
Daniel Croix Henderson is an actor working across film, television, and theatre making his Broadway debut in The Imaginary Invalid. On television, he’s known for “Manhunt” (Apple TV+), “Love, Victor” (Hulu), and “The Oval” (BET). On stage, he has worked with Broadway directors including Knud Adams in the world premiere of Jiehae Park’s the aves and Kenny Leon in Much Ado About Nothing at The Public Theater, a New York Times Critic’s Pick. As a filmmaker, he wrote and directed the Oscar-qualified short film Huli, which screened at more than fifteen festivals across the US and abroad, including the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival and Kino Babylon in Berlin. He produced Don’t Tell Mama (dir. Chloe Leigh King), which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, and co-wrote and directed Oasis, programmed at Lincoln Center’s DIFF, supported by the NAACP Cinematic Shorts Program and Adobe. Born and raised in Buffalo, New York, Daniel is a graduate of the SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Theatre Arts and Film, where he earned his BFA in Acting. He lives in LA and frequently works in Honolulu and NYC.
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Crystal A. Dickinson - Beline
Broadway: the Tony Award-winning play Clybourne Park and Tony-nominated play You Can’t Take It With You. Recent Off-Broadway credits include: Blood Quilt at Lincoln Center, The White Chip at MCC, Covenant at Roundabout, Lessons In Survival: 1971 at The Vineyard Theater, Cullud Wattah at The Public Theater. Regional work includes: most recently, Purpose at La Jolla Playhouse and Wine in the Wilderness at Two River Theater. She has also performed at Signature Theater, Playwrights Horizons and The Atlantic. Film & TV credits: recurring roles on “The CHI” and “For Life.” A Theater World Award recipient and four-time AUDELCO nominee. Serves on the board of Two River Theater in Redbank, NJ and the artistic board at Symphony Space in New York City. Has taught at Spelman College, Princeton, Pace University and both her alma maters, Seton Hall University & The University of Illinois @ Champaign-Urbana.
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Hiram Delgado - Bonnefoy
Hiram Delgado is an actor and writer from Carolina, Puerto Rico, based in New York City. His Broadway credits include the Tony Award-winning revival of Take Me Out at Second Stage/Schoenfeld Theatre. His Off-Broadway credits include Othello and A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Classical Theatre of Harlem, Much Ado About Nothing at The Public Theater, The Hours are Feminine at INTAR, Agnes at 59E59, and many others. Regionally, Hiram has performed in Murder On The Links and Two Sisters and a Piano at Two River Theater and The Model American at Williamstown Theatre Festival. His television and film credits include Colapso, Undercard, Homesick, New Amsterdam, Prodigal Son, Madam Secretary, and The Code. As a writer, Hiram develops original work for the stage and screen, drawing on navigating identity, culture, and life between worlds. Hiram is bilingual in English and Spanish and holds an MFA from NYU’s Graduate Acting Program. He is a proud member of Society Theatre Company.
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Dylan Baker - Beralde
Dylan Baker’s feature film credits include Happiness (IFP Gotham Award, IFP West Independent Spirit Award nomination); Dream Scenario; Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile; Miss Sloane; Misogynists; Selma; Anchorman 2; Franny; The Humbling; 23 Blast (his directorial debut); Secretariat; Revolutionary Road; Hide and Seek; Spiderman II and III; Head of State; How to Deal; Road to Perdition; Changing Lanes; The Cell; Along Came a Spider; Random Hearts; Requiem for a Dream; Celebrity; Trick ‘R Treat; Simply Irresistible; Disclosure; Planes, Trains, and Automobiles; The Long Walk Home; Delirious; The Hunting Party; Across the Universe; Diminished Capacity; LaRoy, Texas; and most recently The Statement. Baker’s television credits include “Hunters,” “Inside Man,” “Homeland,” BBC’s “Little Women,” “Damages,” “Confirmation,” “The Americans,” “The Good Wife” (three Emmy Award nominations), “The Good Fight,” “I’m Dying Up Here,” “From the Earth to the Moon,” “Murder One,” “The Pitts,” “Feds,” “The Laramie Project,” “Kings,” “Political Animals,” “Ugly Betty,” “Burn Notice,” “The Gilded Age,” “Only Murders in the Building” and the recently completed “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” Broadway credits include La Bête (Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations), Eastern Standard (Theater World Award), Mauritius, November, The Audience, The Front Page and God of Carnage. He appeared Off-Broadway in Not About Heroes (Obie Award), Sea of Tranquility, Homebody/Kabul, Medea at BAM, Corruption and The Disappear.
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Brooks Ashmanskas - Dr. Diafoirus
Three-time Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas has appeared on Broadway in Smash (Drama Desk Award; Tony and Drama League nominations), Once Upon A Mattress; The Prom (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Drama League nominations); Sunday in the Park With George; Shuffle Along; Something Rotten; Bullets Over Broadway; Promises, Promises; Present Laughter; The Ritz; Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me (Tony, Drama Desk nominations); The Producers; Gypsy; Little Me, Dream; and How To Succeed… He has appeared in multiple Off-Broadway productions including four Encores! productions at City Center (Are You Now or Have You Ever Been, On A Clear Day…, Sunday in the Park…, Dear World and Pal Joey), Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s WiseGuys, Jonathan Marc Sherman’s Clive, Neil Simon’s London Suite, Jason Robert Brown’s Songs For A New World and New York City Opera’s Candide directed by Hal Prince, and has been seen in regional theaters across the country from Los Angeles to Boston, Atlanta to Washington D.C. Brooks can be seen as Stanley James in the Netflix series “UnCoupled” and heard as the voice of Gore Vidal in Ethan Hawke’s “The Last Movie Stars” on MAX. Other recent television appearances include “Elsbeth” (CBS), “Best Medicine” (FOX), “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime), “Tales Of The City” (Netflix), “I Love You More” (Amazon) and as Judge Greg Brochard in both “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” (CBS). On film he was in Nora Ephron’s Julie and Julia, can be seen in Tim Federle’s Better Nate Than Ever, William Parker’s Atrabilous, and Richard LaGravanese’s A Family Affair. Mr. Ashmanskas earned a BA in Drama from Bennington College, and studied abroad at RADA in London, The Shakespeare Institute in Stratford upon Avon and The Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.
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Rachel Bloom - Toinette
Rachel Bloom co-created, executive produced, and starred in the CW musical dramedy “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” for which she won a Golden Globe, Emmy, and Critics’ Choice Award, among other accolades. In 2024, Bloom released her Netflix special Death, Let Me Do My Special, which was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Comedy Special. Before that, her off-Broadway engagement of the same show (Death, Let Me Do My Show) received a Drama Desk Award nomination for lyrics and also toured to sold out audiences in London, Chicago, and Boston, among other cities. Her recent film credits include The Devil Wears Prada 2, Stop! That! Train!, and the upcoming Angry Birds Movie 3. Other acting credits include co-starring in Hulu’s critically acclaimed comedy series “Reboot,” recurring in season two of Max’s original series “Julia,” and voicing the role of “Barb” in Trolls World Tour. Her book, I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are, was released through Grand Central Publishing in 2020
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