Meet the Cast of THE IMAGINARY INVALID, Now Playing on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company's production of The Imaginary Invalid by Molière, translated by Doug Skinner, adapted by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, with direction by Tony Award nominee Brandon J. Dirden is now on Broadway! Meet the cast below!

The Imaginary Invalid will begin preview performances on Friday, September 25, 2026, and open officially on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The cast will include Bill Irwin as “Argan," Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon,” Tony Award nominee Dylan Baker as “Beralde,” Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom making her Broadway debut as “Toinette,” Hiram Delgado as “Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant,” Theatre World Award winner Crystal A. Dickinson as “Beline,” Daniel Croix Henderson making his Broadway debut as “Cleante,” and Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Angelique.”

The creative team for The Imaginary Invalid includes: Beowulf Boritt (Set Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Allen Lee Hughes (Lighting Design), John Gromada (Sound Design and Original Music), Nikiya Mathis (Hair and Wig Design), and Lorenzo Pisoni (Movement Direction). Casting is by Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel, and Jillian Cimini.

Tony Award-winner Bill Irwin returns to Broadway (and to Molière) to head the cast of his razor-sharp new adaptation of The Imaginary Invalid, a comedy that proves hypochondria never goes out of style. Professional patient Argan indulges his every ailment, and schemes to marry off his daughter to a doctor to save on medical bills. But she has another life in mind. With a fearless ensemble directed by Broadway veteran Brandon J. Dirden, this fiercely funny production is about to prove that real life is what happens while you and your family are making other plans.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 23 Hrs 58 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming