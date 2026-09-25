Arielle Jacobs Makes Return to the Stage After Vocal Injury for SUNSET BOULEVARD Screening

Arielle Jacobs is opening up about making her return to the stage after a massive vocal surgery. Ahead of Bilingual Broadway Collective's upcoming screening of Sunset Boulevard at the United Palace, Jacobs took to Instagram to open up about her recovery.

Jacobs is set to perform 'As If We Never Said Goodbye,' which has taken on further meaning after a vocal hemorrage that didn't heal properly. Once she was facing an exposed blood vessel, every time she sang she was at a 50% risk of re-injury.

"This is the first time I’ve spoken about my vocal injury and surgery in public. Although I haven’t shared it at all - I’ve been on quite a journey this past year."

Jacobs went on to share that she has spent nearly three months in silence, facing a surgery and a "massive comeback journey of rehab" to get back to a point where she is comfortable with her voice.

"I felt it clearly in my instincts… It was time to share this. Losing my voice was something world shaking for me. My Voice is who I AM. It is how I connect with others. It is how I endeavor to serve what I believe is my life’s purpose: To create art which Uplifts, Inspires, Shines Light, and Connects. To be of service to my art form of musical theater. To be of service to my Broadway Community. To be of service to our audiences whom I love. I’ve been fighting for a year to get back to all of you. You, out there, in the dark. I hope you’ll come and join me. It’ll be as if we never said goodbye."

Jacobs makes her return to the stage on September 28. Tickets to the screening – also featuring live sets by Luis E. Mora and instrumentalist James Teal, a Broadway DJ, and a raffle of movie memorabilia – can be found here.

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