24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY to Honor Thomas Kail

The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway will return to its longtime home at Broadway's Todd Haimes Theatre for one-night-only on Monday, November 2 at 7PM. The event will honor Tony Award-winning director and Kennedy Center honoree Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Sweeney Todd, Disney's live-action Moana), a longtime supporter of the The 24 Hour Plays. Tickets are now on sale.

The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway is the much-anticipated, annual celebration of creativity, community and nerve. The marathon process for The 24 Hour Plays begins at 7PM on the night before the performance. Writers, directors, actors, and production staff gather for a short orientation. After the cast departs for the evening, writers begin crafting 10-minute plays for the sleeping actors. The next morning — after a furious printing and copying process — actors receive their roles and directors arrive to begin rehearsal. At 7PM that very night, these six brand-new plays take the stage in a one-night-only production before a live audience at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

"The 24 Hour Plays is a terrific organization -- one where I first worked on a Broadway stage and where I met many of my ongoing collaborators," says Thomas Kail. "I'm delighted many of them will be participating this year and I can't wait to see what this talented group of theater-makers cook up for the evening!”

“Thomas Kail is a singular artist and a longtime member of The 24 Hour Plays family,” says Mark Armstrong, Artistic Director, The 24 Hour Plays. "His incredible body of work on stage and screen exemplifies the value of building strong, enduring creative communities, which is at the center of The 24 Hour Plays mission. We're excited to bring together artists from across his career to create something new and to celebrate the relationships he has built along the way.”

Each year, The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway brings together extraordinary artists from Broadway, film, and TV to write, rehearse, and perform new plays in just 24 hours. This year, actors, writers, and directors from across Kail's career join us to create something new and to celebrate the work, relationships, and artistic community he has built along the way. Actors, writers and directors who are scheduled to appear will be announced shortly.

Over the past 30 years the entertainment industry's brightest and most creative talents have participated in The 24 Hour Plays and Musicals, including Aasif Mandvi, Alan Cumming, Alex Moffat, Alison Pill, Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Andre Royo, Anthony Edwards, Billy Crudup, Chris Rock, Christian Slater, Christopher Briney, Daveed Diggs, David Cross, David Harbour, David Krumholtz, David Lindsay-Abaire, Edie Falco, Gillian Jacobs, Greta Gerwig, Hugh Dancy, Jennifer Aniston, Jesse Eisenberg, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jon Cryer, Josh Radnor, Julianne Moore, Justice Smith, Kenneth Lonergan, Kieran Culkin, Laverne Cox, Lea DeLaria, Lola Tung, Lynn Nottage, Marisa Tomei, Michael Shannon, Mo Rocca, Naomi Watts, Nia Vardalos, Oscar Isaac, Patrick Wilson, Pauline Chalamet, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Raúl Esparza, Rosario Dawson, Rosie Perez, Sarah Silverman, Thomas Kail, Tim Daly, Vanessa Williams, Wallace Shawn and many more.

About Thomas Kail

Thomas Kail's Broadway directing credits include Proof, Sweeney Todd, Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme, In the Heights, Lombardi and Magic/Bird. Selected off-Broadway: Hamilton, Anna Christie, Dry Powder, Tiny Beautiful Things, Kings, The Wrong Man, In the Heights, Broke-ology, The Tutors, When I Come to Die and Daphne's Dive. Broadway producing credits include Sweeney Todd, Derren Brown: Secret, and Freestyle Love Supreme. Television/Film directing and producing credits include “We Were the Lucky Ones” and “Up Here” (Hulu), “Hamilton” (Disney+), “Fosse/Verdon” (FX), “Grease: Live” (Fox), and 2026 "Moana." Graduate of Wesleyan University, CT.

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