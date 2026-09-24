Is Taylor Swift Sampling HADESTOWN In Her New 'Patient Zero' Single?

Is Taylor Swift sampling Hadestown in her new single? After the Grammy-winning superstar released a new teaser for her upcoming single 'Patient Zero' this morning, fans noticed it sounded eerily similar to "Wait For Me" from the hit musical.

The teaser was posted Thursday morning, revealing that Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell would be joining her in the music video. The new promo also features instrumental music, presumably from 'Patient Zero,' that resembles the chorus from "Wait For Me."

A fan took to social media to point out the similarity between the two songs.

"Did she interpolate 'Wait For Me' from Hadestown or am I tripping," their post read.

Listen to the song from Hadestown it resembles below.

While it's unconfirmed that the song is used in the new single, or if the music in the teaser is even from "Patient Zero," Swift is no stranger to interpolating music. In 2026, she released "Father Figure," inspired by George Michael's song of the same name.

Although Swift does not have any ties to the musical, the new song is produced by Max Martin, whose music fan be heard on Broadway right now in & Juliet.

Fans won't have to wait much longer to find out. The new single drops tomorrow, September 25, along with three other songs for the deluxe "Encore" edition of her "The Life of a Showgirl" album. The music video will be released on Sunday at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

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