Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp and More Join RENT 30th Anniversary Concert

Twelve original cast members and three decades of alumni will light up Broadway at Rent, the 30th Anniversary Concert, a benefit performance in celebration of the landmark Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical.

The one-night-only concert performance of the full show will take place Monday, October 26, 2026, at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre and benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

While in-person tickets are sold out, $30 livestream tickets are available for theater lovers worldwide to experience the revolutionary power of Rent. More than 50 Rent all-stars and special guests will take the stage to commemorate Jonathan Larson's groundbreaking musical sensation. Rent's original director, five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, will return to helm the evening

Original Cast Members

Original Rent cast members returning to the roles they made famous are Tony winner Idina Menzel, Tony nominee Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tony winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Fredi Walker, as well as Yassmin Alers, Gilles Chiasson, Shelley Dickinson, David Driver, Darius de Haas and Rodney Hicks.

Among the Rent alumni set to join them are Tony winner Natalie Venetia Belcon, Adam Chanler-Berat, Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher, Merle Dandridge, Trey Ellett, Jordan Fisher, Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jose Llana, John Eric Parker, Jai Rodriguez, Antonique Smith, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes and Tony winner Aaron Tveit. More of the cast will be announced in the coming weeks. Performers are subject to change.

The show's original music supervisor, Tim Weil, also will return, leading original Rent band members Kenny Brescia, Jeff Potter and Daniel A. Weiss, who will be joined by Steve Gelfand.

The one-night-only presentation of Larson's seminal work is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Andy Jones, founder of Baseline Theatrical. This production of Rent is licensed by Music Theatre International.

Rent features a book, music and lyrics by Larson, with music arrangements by Steve Skinner. The original concept and additional lyrics were provided by Billy Aaronson, with music supervision and additional arrangements by Weil. The dramaturg was Lynn Thompson.

Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical reimagines La Bohème in the AIDS-era East Village of New York City, following a tight-knit group of artists navigating love, loss and survival at the turn of a generation. With its electrifying score and deeply human stories, Rent captures the urgency of living fully in the face of uncertainty, a cultural touchstone that continues to inspire audiences to measure life in love.

Rent was originally produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum and Allan S. Gordon. It debuted at the New York Theatre Workshop before transferring to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre in 1996. It played 5,123 performances, closing September 7, 2008.

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