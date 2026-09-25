Audra McDonald, Laura Benanti, Kelli O'Hara, and More Featured on THE GILDED AGE Christmas Album

This holiday season, the cast of HBO’s Emmy Award-nominated Original Drama series The Gilded Age will come together for Voices Of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album, a new collection of Christmas classics and original songs out Friday, November 6 on Concord Theatricals Recordings. The album will feature a cast that includes many Broadway stars, including Ben Ahlers, Christine Baranski, Laura Benanti, Denée Benton, Carrie Coon, Jordan Donica, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Donna Murphy, Kelli O’Hara, Taylor Richardson, Morgan Spector, Taylor Trensch, and Adrienne Warren.

Pre-order the album on digital, CD, and vinyl HERE.

Produced by Latin GRAMMY®-winning songwriter and producer Desmond Child, a longtime fan of The Gilded Age who brought together members of the series’ Tony Award-winning and nominated cast of Broadway and stage veterans for this project, the album features two new original songs, both written by Child, alongside a variety of holiday favorites.

Concord released the album’s first single, “The World Needs Some Christmas,” performed by 2026 Theatre World Award-winner and SAG Award-nominee Ben Ahlers (Death of a Salesman). The track, which is one of the original songs written by Child for the project, pairs Ahlers’ vocals with sweeping orchestration and a timely message of hope, connection and togetherness. Listen below:

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to make this record, and I’m still in awe that I was able to bring it to life alongside some of Broadway’s most extraordinary voices,” says Desmond Child. “Together we’ve created a loving tribute to our favorite Christmas songs, legendary artists, lyricists, composers, and arrangers whose timeless music has warmed our hearts and filled our lives with joy.”

The tracklist also features Brian Stokes Mitchell performing “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Christine Baranski performing “We Need A Little Christmas,” Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy and Kelli O’Hara performing Stephen Sondheim’s “I Remember,” Kelli O’Hara performing “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” Adrienne Warren performing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Denée Benton and Jordan Donica performing “O Holy Night,” Audra McDonald performing “I Wonder As I Wander,” Taylor Richardson and Taylor Trensch performing “Let It Snow,” Celia Keenan-Bolger and Laura Benanti performing “Wexford Carol,” and Donna Murphy performing “It’s Been Real,” another original song written by Desmond Child. Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector also bring Clement Clarke Moore’s “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” to life woven throughout the album.

The album is co-produced by GRAMMY® Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, edited and mixed by GRAMMY® winners Ian Kagey and Derik Lee, and mastered by GRAMMY winner Oscar Zambrano, with art direction by Derek Bishop.

The album will arrive on the heels of the Season 4 premiere of The Gilded Age on Sunday, November 1 on HBO and HBO Max.

Voices Of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album Tracklist

*original song written by Desmond Child

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