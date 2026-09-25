Lucas Iverson Joins A GHOST IN YOUR EAR; New Start Date Revealed
Lucas Iverson replaces Harry Richardson in Jamie Armitage's immersive horror play at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre.
Audible Theater's New York premiere of A Ghost in Your Ear, an immersive horror show set inside an audiobook recording session gone terrifyingly wrong, will welcome Lucas Iverson ('The Pitt') to the company. Iverson replaces Harry Richardson, who has withdrawn from the production due to unforeseen circumstances.
Performances now begin on Saturday, October 3 with one additional week of performances added through Sunday, November 22. Any ticket holders for performances originally scheduled Tuesday, September 29 - Friday, October 2 will receive a refund to their account and an option to repurchase for a later date.
Written and directed by Tony Award nominee Jamie Armitage, featuring sound design by the Tony-nominated duo Ben & Max Ringham, and starring Owen Campbell and Lucas Iverson, the limited engagement plays through Sunday, November 22 only and arrives in NYC following an acclaimed, sold-out run at London's Hampstead Theatre Downstairs.
When an actor (Lucas Iverson) arrives late to a sound studio for a last-minute recording session, he is handed the script of a chilling ghost story to read. But as the engineer (Owen Campbell) cues the recording and the evening wears on, the horrors slowly begin to escape the page to haunt the studio itself. With audiences wearing headphones featuring groundbreaking binaural sound technology, this cutting-edge theatrical experience places everyone directly in a haunting world of sound.
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