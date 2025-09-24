Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 24, 2025- First Look at THE OUTSIDERS New Stars and More

 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 24, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 24, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! There’s always something new happening on the Great White Way, and today’s edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld has you covered with the latest buzz. Dive into a behind-the-scenes look as playwright James Graham unpacks the world of Punch in our newest episode of Notes on a Script, and browse fresh production photos from The Outsiders on Broadway. Catch an all-access video introduction to the creative team behind The Queen of Versailles ahead of previews—and don’t miss interviews with Jane Krakowski chatting about her Broadway return in Oh, Mary! and Zachary Quinto sharing why he avoids reviews during his recent TV appearance. We’re also spotlighting the photography highlights from Michael Urie & the cast of Richard II, the record-breaking Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, and Jonathan Groff and Rachel Chavkin celebrating Tom Kirdahy. Whether you’re catching up on news, grabbing must-see photos, or ready to play our Daily Word Game, we’ve got your backstage pass to all things Broadway. Let’s get started!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Friday. September 26
Ragtime begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, September 28
Jeff Ross: Take A Banana for the Ride closes on Broadway
Waiting for Godot opens on Broadway

The Front Page
Notes on a Script: James Graham Unpacks the World of PUNCH

In this video, watch as playwright James Graham breaks down his words from Broadway's Punch in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script
Photos: Trevor Wayne and More in THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway

You can now get a first look at new production photos of THE OUTSIDERS, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway. Learn more and see photos here!
Video: Meet the Team of VERSAILLES

The new musical The Queen of Versailles is just days away from beginning preview performances at the St. James Theatre. With music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, the production will mark the Broadway return of Kristin Chenoweth, who plays the title character. Watch in this video as the whole team explains what the new musical is all about ahead of previews!

Must Watch
by Josh Sharpe
On a recent visit to Live with Kelly and Mark, Jane Krakowski praised director Joe Mantello, whom she worked with for the National Theatre production of Here We Are, and looked ahead to her return to Broadway in Oh, Mary! Watch the interview now.. (more...)

by Josh Sharpe
On a recent visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Zachary Quinto reflected on his time in the theater and told the host why he enjoys knowing who is in the audience at a given performance, but avoids reviews. Watch the interview now.. (more...)

Videos: WICKED: FOR GOOD Unveils Video Teasers Ahead of Final Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of the final trailer for Wicked: For Good, new video teasers have been released for the film, offering viewers a look at Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero. Watch them now!. (more...)

Video: THE LION KING Celebrates 11,000 Performances on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Lion King celebrated its 11,000th performance on Broadway over the weekend at the matinee on Saturday, September 20th. See footage here and learn more about The Lion King.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
by Bruce Glikas
Red Bull Theater's 2025-26 Season will kick off with Michael Urie starring in Shakespeare's Richard II. The show is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin. Ahead of the show's first performance, the cast met the press. Check out photos here!. (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returned Sunday, September 21, 2025. See photos from the event here and learn more about the Broadway Flea Market!. (more...)

by Stephi Wild
Tom Kirdahy Production recently held a panel at the New York Public Library. Kirdahy was joined by colleagues and friends to discuss how his work through the years has impacted the industry. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Company Meets the Press
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dear Everything, a musical uprising for the Earth, will present a fourth tour city to its fall tour. Learn more about the production and see photos of the company meeting the press here! . (more...
 
Industry Insights
AVALONA: A MUSICAL LEGEND To Present a Private Industry Screening Screening in New York City
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The creative team behind AVALONA, A Musical Legend will present two exclusive private screenings of its mythic, multi-genre spectacle, filmed during the production’s 2025 New York City run. Learn more!. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Penn Jillette And Piff The Magic Dragon Announce 2026 UK Tour PIFF & POP’S MAGIC SHOPPE
by A.A. Cristi
Penn Jillette and Piff The Magic Dragon will tour the UK together in 2026 with Piff & Pop’s Magic Shoppe. The nine-date tour, running September 10–21, marks Jillette’s first UK shows without Teller and Piff’s first UK shows in more than a decade. . (more...)

Review: TITUS ANDRONICUS, Hampstead Theatre
by Franco Milazzo
Hampstead Theatre has seen its fair share of gore. Even so, Max Webster’s Titus Andronicus leaves the boards drenched in something more caustic than fake blood: the acid tang of a civilisation eating itself. Shakespeare’s revenge tragedy is a grotesque feast, and here it’s served up with relish.. (more...)
New Cast Set For STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW in London
by Stephi Wild
The full company has been announced who will join the critically acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning, world première production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. . (more...)
Vicki Lewis, Jason Graae, and More Will Lead Benefit Concert For The Foundation For New American Musicals
by Stephi Wild
The Foundation for New American Musicals (FNAM) will present a one-night-only concert production of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Woman of the Year by John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Peter Stone. . (more...)
PERFECT WORLD Premieres at The El Portal
by Stephi Wild
A new, mystery musical aet in the twenties Perfect World tells the true-life story of Barbara Follett, a precocious child writer who had an extraordinary love of writing.  . (more...)
Review: ESTHER MANITO ‘SLAGBOMB’, Soho Theatre
by Christiana Rose
Esther Manito’s Slagbomb, currently on a UK tour, contains unfiltered honesty and sharp observational wit about ungraceful aging and 2.4 manic family life. Opening with a bare stage, save for a brown box daubed with the word “slagbomb” and the unapologetic strains of Meredith Brooks’ “I’m a Bitch,” Manito sets the tone for an hour of candid hilarity that mines the awkward “sandwich” years of adulthood with relish.. (more...)
Guest Blog: Tempering Tragedy with Comedy- Ken Ludwig on Adapting Agatha Christie’s DEATH ON THE NILE
by Guest Author
As a playwright who has spent a lifetime crafting optimistic, muscular comedies like Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, I now find myself in the company of Agatha Christie’s most beloved crime-solver, Hercule Poirot. As Poirot himself might say, “Alors, how can this be?” . (more...)
GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! Adds 40+ Shows After Sold-Out Performances
by Josh Sharpe
Due to popular demand, a second leg of the North American tour of GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! PRESENTED BY WALMART will launch in Macon, GA, on January 14, 2026.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Ben Platt

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Now imagine what we could do
if you and your crew
Got with me and my crew,
if we only knew
We are bigger than the mob.
We are bigger than the cops.
We are where it all begins
We are where it all stops.
Can you dig it?"

- Warriors

Videos