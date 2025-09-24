Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 24, 2025- First Look at THE OUTSIDERS New Stars and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 24, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! There’s always something new happening on the Great White Way, and today’s edition of Wake Up with BroadwayWorld has you covered with the latest buzz. Dive into a behind-the-scenes look as playwright James Graham unpacks the world of Punch in our newest episode of Notes on a Script, and browse fresh production photos from The Outsiders on Broadway. Catch an all-access video introduction to the creative team behind The Queen of Versailles ahead of previews—and don’t miss interviews with Jane Krakowski chatting about her Broadway return in Oh, Mary! and Zachary Quinto sharing why he avoids reviews during his recent TV appearance. We’re also spotlighting the photography highlights from Michael Urie & the cast of Richard II, the record-breaking Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, and Jonathan Groff and Rachel Chavkin celebrating Tom Kirdahy. Whether you’re catching up on news, grabbing must-see photos, or ready to play our Daily Word Game, we’ve got your backstage pass to all things Broadway. Let’s get started!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Friday. September 26
Ragtime begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, September 28
Jeff Ross: Take A Banana for the Ride closes on Broadway
Waiting for Godot opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
Notes on a Script: James Graham Unpacks the World of PUNCH
In this video, watch as playwright James Graham breaks down his words from Broadway's Punch in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script
Photos: Trevor Wayne and More in THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway
You can now get a first look at new production photos of THE OUTSIDERS, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway. Learn more and see photos here!
Video: Meet the Team of VERSAILLES
The new musical The Queen of Versailles is just days away from beginning preview performances at the St. James Theatre. With music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Lindsey Ferrentino, the production will mark the Broadway return of Kristin Chenoweth, who plays the title character. Watch in this video as the whole team explains what the new musical is all about ahead of previews!
|Must Watch
| Video: Jane Krakowski Praises Joe Mantello, Talks Broadway Return in OH, MARY!
by Josh Sharpe
On a recent visit to Live with Kelly and Mark, Jane Krakowski praised director Joe Mantello, whom she worked with for the National Theatre production of Here We Are, and looked ahead to her return to Broadway in Oh, Mary! Watch the interview now.. (more...)
Video: Zachary Quinto Shares Why He Doesn't Like to Read Reviews
Videos: WICKED: FOR GOOD Unveils Video Teasers Ahead of Final Trailer
Video: THE LION KING Celebrates 11,000 Performances on Broadway
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Michael Urie and the Cast of RICHARD II Meet the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Red Bull Theater's 2025-26 Season will kick off with Michael Urie starring in Shakespeare's Richard II. The show is adapted and directed by Craig Baldwin. Ahead of the show's first performance, the cast met the press. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record $1,633,803
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returned Sunday, September 21, 2025. See photos from the event here and learn more about the Broadway Flea Market!. (more...)
Photos: Jonathan Groff, Rachel Chavkin, and More Celebrate Tom Kirdahy in NYPL Panel
Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Company Meets the Press
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Penn Jillette And Piff The Magic Dragon Announce 2026 UK Tour PIFF & POP’S MAGIC SHOPPE
by A.A. Cristi
Penn Jillette and Piff The Magic Dragon will tour the UK together in 2026 with Piff & Pop’s Magic Shoppe. The nine-date tour, running September 10–21, marks Jillette’s first UK shows without Teller and Piff’s first UK shows in more than a decade. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
"Now imagine what we could do
