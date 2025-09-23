Photos: DEAR EVERYTHING Company Meets the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dear Everything, a musical uprising for the Earth, will present a fourth tour city to its fall tour. The production will be stopping in Atlanta, GA before heading to Miami Beach, FL; Los Angeles, CA; and Salt Lake City, UT. Dear Everything tells an urgent story driven by galvanizing and emotional pop and folk music, that speaks to the dialectic of our times—adults focused on surviving the now as youth hold a fierce eye on the future. With empathy and outrage it addresses the most pressing issue of our day—the climate crisis. See photos of the company meeting the press here!



The U.S. tour is produced by V-Day, the global activist movement to end violence against women, gender expansive people and the Earth, in association with the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University. Dear Everything was born through the collective synergy of Tony Award-winning playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler); the Tony-winning director/Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of the A.R.T., Diane Paulus; Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter; singer and songwriter Caroline Pennell; songwriter and music producer Eren Cannata; and orchestrator Daniel Crean; with contributions by Tony Award winner, Idina Menzel. Dear Everything, formerly known as WILD, premiered as a concert production at American Repertory Theater in 2021.



The cast of Dear Everything includes Crystal Monee Hall, YDE, Paravi, Luke Ferrari, Michael Williams, Brittany Campbell, Javier Muñoz, and Terence Archie. On September 25 in Atlanta and September 28 in Miami, the narrator will be played by V (formerly Eve Ensler). On October 3 in Salt Lake City the narrator will be played by writer, educator, conservationist, and activist Terry Tempest Williams. The narrator for September 30 in Los Angeles will be confirmed at a later date. Casting is by Whitley Theatrical.



Bringing new activists into climate efforts and amplifying youth voices are integral to Dear Everything’s content and message. Dear Everything will incorporate local youth choirs (early teens to 18 years old) into each performance in the central role of “Earth Choir.” The Los Angeles Children's Chorus is confirmed for LA and Rise Up Children’s Choir and Youth Theatre at the U in Salt Lake City, with others to be announced. Members of the choirs from previous productions at A.R.T in Cambridge, MA and New York, the Boston Children’s Choir and the Broadway for Arts Education Choir, have reported back that their lives have been changed by the piece and many of them have become climate activists.



Photo credit: Jenny Anderson



Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company

Dear Everything Company