Video: Zachary Quinto Shares Why He Doesn't Like to Read Reviews

Like his former Cult of Love co-star Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto likes to know for whom he is performing. On a recent visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Broadway alum reflected on his time in the theater and told the host why he enjoys knowing who is in the audience at a given performance.

"I really don't mind knowing," he shared. "There's something kind of cool about knowing that Jimmy's here to see you. It doesn't throw me, in other words." With reviews, however, the actor says it's a different story. "When I was younger, I used to read reviews because, for some reason, I cared, but now I don't really care. I really do adopt the philosophy that what other people think of me is none of my business."

Quinto was most recently seen on Broadway in 2024 in Leslye Headland’s Cult of Love at the Helen Hayes Theater. In 2022, he made his West End Debut as ‘Gore Vidal’ in James Graham’s play Best of Enemies. Other stage credits include the Broadway revivals of The Boys in the Band and The Glass Menagerie. Onscreen, he can currently be seen starring as Dr. Oliver Wolf in the NBC series Brilliant Minds.

Cult of Love was directed by Trip Cullman and also starred Shailene Woodley, Barbie Ferreira, Christopher Lowell, Mare Winninham, David Rasche, Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Rebecca Henderson and Christopher Sears.

It’s the holiday season for the Dahl family! The four adult children return to their childhood home with partners in tow. The Dahl traditions include singing carols in harmony at the drop of a hat, but the gathering is anything but harmonious. Old conflicts resurface, new issues battled, and dinner is taking absolutely forever to be served. Will the love the Dahls have for each other be enough to get them through, or will this be their last Christmas together?

