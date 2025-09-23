Photos: Trevor Wayne and More in THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at new production photos of The Outsiders, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway.

The new photos feature Trevor Wayne, who takes over the role of “Ponyboy Curtis” beginning tonight, Tuesday, September 23rd.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy