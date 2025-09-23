 tracker
Photos: Trevor Wayne and More in THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway

Trevor Wayne takes over the role of “Ponyboy Curtis” beginning tonight, Tuesday, September 23rd.

By: Sep. 23, 2025
You can now get a first look at new production photos of The Outsiders, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway.

The new photos feature Trevor Wayne, who takes over the role of “Ponyboy Curtis” beginning tonight, Tuesday, September 23rd.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

Trevor Wayne and the cast

The cast

The cast

Jason Schmidt and Trevor Wayne

Sky Lakota-Lynch and Trevor Wayne

The cast

The cast

Emma Pittman and Trevor Wayne

Sky Lakota-Lynch, Alex Joseph Grayson and Trevor Wayne

The cast



