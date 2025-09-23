Videos: WICKED: FOR GOOD Unveils Video Teasers Ahead of Final Trailer

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

New video teasers have been released for Wicked: For Good, offering viewers a look at Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero. Each of the 15-second videos showcases the character in costume, transitioning from their respective Part One looks to their outfits in the highly anticipated sequel. A snippet of "For Good" plays in each.

The videos come ahead of the final trailer for the movie, which will be arriving on Wednesday. The original announcement for the new trailer was made last Sunday morning. The first trailer for the conclusion of the two-part movie musical was released in June. Watch the new videos below!

You will be changed ? Final trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/B9PgXLR0PF — Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie) September 23, 2025

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.