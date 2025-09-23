Photos: Jonathan Groff, Rachel Chavkin, and More Celebrate Tom Kirdahy in NYPL Panel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tom Kirdahy Production recently held its New York Public Library Event titled “Tom Kirdahy: Upholding Legacy and Championing New Storytellers.” The panelists included Tony Award winning theater director Rachel Chavkin, Academy Award winning screenwriter and film director Bill Condon, Tony Award winning Actor Jonathan Groff, and Tony Award winning theater producer Lamar Richardson. Check out photos below!

The panel was held to celebrate and reflect on the career of theater and film producer Tom Kirdahy, who produced the 2024 Broadway revival of Gypsy, the new Broadway musical Just in Time, and the film adaptation of the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, among other productions.

Kirdahy was joined by colleagues and friends to discuss how his work through the years has impacted the industry he holds dear and the emerging creators of tomorrow.