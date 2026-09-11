Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2026- & JULIET To Conclude Broadway Run and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine, theatre lovers! Here's what you missed yesterday on BroadwayWorld. Next On Stage Season 7 is open for submissions—warm up those vocal cords! In lighter news, Schmackary's launched their Broadway Schnacks series featuring Oh, Mary! favorite Hannah Solow. Holiday magic is coming to the Hirschfeld Theatre as Now You See Me Live opens on Broadway this season. On the closing front, & Juliet will conclude its Broadway run in January, while Heathers The Musical takes its final New York bow this October. Plus, Gina Torres will join Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway!
Check out all the details and more stories on BroadwayWorld today!
|The Front Page
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Submissions Are Open For BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 7
Get your audition book ready and start warming up your vocal cords—your moment in the spotlight is almost here! Next On Stage, BroadwayWorld’s nationwide competition for high school and college students, is back for Season 7, and we’re raising the curtain on our biggest season yet. Whether you’re a returning competitor or ready to take the stage for the very first time, this could be your chance to show us what you’ve got!
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Video: Schmackary's Kicks Off BROADWAY SCHNACKS Series With Hannah Solow
Schmackary's is launching Broadway Schnacks, a new series hosted by Zachary 'Schmackary' Schmahl. This week's video stars Oh, Mary! mainstay Hannah Solow, who has understudied every 'Mary,' from Maya Rudolph to Meg Stalter.
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NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE to Open on Broadway This Holiday Season
The stage illusion spectacular will make its New York City debut at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, following sold-out runs in Australia, Singapore, and London's West End.
|Must Watch
|Video: Claudia Winkleman Swears in Nick Mohammed as Host of THE TRAITORS - ACTS OF BETRAYAL
by Stephi Wild
Nick Mohammed will take on the role of The Host in The Traitors - Acts of Betrayal. Claudia Winkleman, the TV host of The Traitors and The Celebrity Traitors on BBC One and iPlayer, has formally sworn him in. Check out the video here!. (more...)
|Video: Christopher Jackson Receives Standing Ovation After First 'One Last Time' Back in HAMILTON
by Michael Major
Christopher Jackson received a standing ovation after his first 'One Last Time' back in Hamilton on Broadway. The production released video footage from his return.. (more...)
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Video: Ethan Slater, Betsy Wolfe and More Perform 'Skid Row (Downtown)' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Video: OH, MARY! to Debut on HBO In 2027 - Watch the Trailer
|Hot Photos
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos have been released for the new production of Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical RENT at the Tom Stoppard Theatre. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Photos: NY Giants Quarterback Jameis Winston Visits HAMILTON
by Bruce Glikas
The Richard Rodgers Theatre just welcomed a very special guest! Jameis Winston, from the New York Giants, recently stopped by to see Hamilton and pose backstage with the cast after the performance. Check out photos here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 9/10/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
2026 Henry Hewes Design Awards Honorees Revealed
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee has revealed the 2026 Henry Hewes Design Awards Honorees who will be recognized at the 62nd annual ceremony in New York.. (more...)
GROUP FITNESS by Maggie Mccaffery to Have Immersive Industry Reading at TMPL Hell's Kitchen
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Director Jacob Basri alongside Reaching Glory Productions will host an exclusive industry reading of Group Fitness , a new play by Maggie McCaffery. Hosted at real-life gym TMPL Hell's Kitchen.. (more...)
Rebecca Solnit Named Inaugural Barry Lopez Foundation Writing Fellow at Ucross
by Stephi Wild
Award-winning writer Rebecca Solnit received the inaugural Barry Lopez Foundation Writing Fellowship at Ucross, a new annual award supporting mid-career American writers on projects aligned with environmental ethics and planetary stewardship.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody recouped its half-million-dollar budget in 13 weeks and extended its run at The Culture Club due to strong audience demand.. (more...)
HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Play Final Performance in October
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Heathers The Musical will play its final performance at New World Stages, prior to embarking on an extensive North American tour, launching in Baltimore in May 2027. . (more...)
& JULIET to Close on Broadway In January
by A.A. Cristi
The jukebox musical will play its final performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, concluding a run that grossed over $175 million and welcomed 1.5 million audience members.. (more...)
Billy Porter, Jessica Vosk, and Billy Zane Will Lead BILL PAY THE MUSICAL For One Night Only on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Ramp is bringing fintech to Broadway for one night only with Bill Pay The Musical, a fully staged, original musical comedy celebrating Ramp Bill Pay. Learn more here.. (more...)
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Lots Now Open for Early Bidding
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway fans can now get a jumpstart on the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, as online pre-bidding is open. Participating shows include The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon! and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), plus more.. (more...)
Elizabeth Gillies, Jason Butler Harner and More to Star in ROPE Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The New Group will present Rope, a new adaptation by Gordon Greenberg, based on the play by Patrick Hamilton, which is inspired by the Leopold and Loeb murder case, starring Elizabeth Gillies and more.. (more...)
HAMILTON to Perform at NY Giants Game With Nicholas Christopher, Mandy Gonzalez and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The New York Giants will commemorate the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001 with a series of tributes. Halftime will feature a Hamilton performance and will bring the Broadway musical to the NFL for the first time.. (more...)
Adrienne Warren Will Lead IMITATION OF LIFE Off-Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
The producers of the new musical IMITATION OF LIFE have just announced that Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren will star as “Delilah” in the upcoming world premiere engagement at The Griffin Theater at The Shed, in a co-production with National Black Theatre.. (more...)
Review: FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE / WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF, The Yard Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
Ntozake Shange’s 1976 choreopoem debuts in London on the 50th anniversary of its premiere. Directed by Diane Page, with original music by Jammz, the piece is a jubilant celebration of love and loss, grief and empowerment. The power of sisterhood manifests in a series of poetic monologues where seven women who have experienced abuse tell their stories. It’s time to listen. Set to Ingrid Mackinnon’s movement direction. The production is an exciting addition to the programme for the newly reopened Yard Theatre, but it’s a tad too long for what it is to be fully digestible.. (more...)
Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly To Star In Quentin Tarantino's THE POPINJAY CAVALIER in the West End
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sacha Baron Cohen will star in a West End production of Quentin Tarantino‘s stage play The Popinjay Cavalier. The production is said to be arriving in the West End in spring 2027.. (more...)
Gina Torres to Star in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Television and film star and producer Gina Torres will join the Broadway production of Buena Vista Social Club in the role of “Omara Portuondo.” Before embarking on her television career, Torres made her Broadway debut in 1994 in Face Value.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Harry Connick, Jr.
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"When you feel her call you across a crowded room