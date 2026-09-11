Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2026- & JULIET To Conclude Broadway Run and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 11, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Check out all the details and more stories on BroadwayWorld today!





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Submissions Are Open For BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage: Season 7 Get your audition book ready and start warming up your vocal cords—your moment in the spotlight is almost here! Next On Stage, BroadwayWorld’s nationwide competition for high school and college students, is back for Season 7, and we’re raising the curtain on our biggest season yet. Whether you’re a returning competitor or ready to take the stage for the very first time, this could be your chance to show us what you’ve got!



Video: Schmackary's Kicks Off BROADWAY SCHNACKS Series With Hannah Solow Schmackary's is launching Broadway Schnacks, a new series hosted by Zachary 'Schmackary' Schmahl. This week's video stars Oh, Mary! mainstay Hannah Solow, who has understudied every 'Mary,' from Maya Rudolph to Meg Stalter.



NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE to Open on Broadway This Holiday Season The stage illusion spectacular will make its New York City debut at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, following sold-out runs in Australia, Singapore, and London's West End.

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Hot Photos

by Stephi Wild

by Bruce Glikas

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

Around the Broadway World

by Stephi Wild

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the new production of Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical RENT at the Tom Stoppard Theatre. Check out the photos here!. ( more... The Richard Rodgers Theatre just welcomed a very special guest! Jameis Winston, from the New York Giants, recently stopped by to see Hamilton and pose backstage with the cast after the performance. Check out photos here.. ( more... This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 9/10/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. ( more... The Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee has revealed the 2026 Henry Hewes Design Awards Honorees who will be recognized at the 62nd annual ceremony in New York.. ( more... Director Jacob Basri alongside Reaching Glory Productions will host an exclusive industry reading of Group Fitness , a new play by Maggie McCaffery. Hosted at real-life gym TMPL Hell's Kitchen.. ( more... Award-winning writer Rebecca Solnit received the inaugural Barry Lopez Foundation Writing Fellowship at Ucross, a new annual award supporting mid-career American writers on projects aligned with environmental ethics and planetary stewardship.. ( more... Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody recouped its half-million-dollar budget in 13 weeks and extended its run at The Culture Club due to strong audience demand.. ( more...

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Play Final Performance in October

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Heathers The Musical will play its final performance at New World Stages, prior to embarking on an extensive North American tour, launching in Baltimore in May 2027. . (more...)

& JULIET to Close on Broadway In January

by A.A. Cristi

The jukebox musical will play its final performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, concluding a run that grossed over $175 million and welcomed 1.5 million audience members.. (more...)

Billy Porter, Jessica Vosk, and Billy Zane Will Lead BILL PAY THE MUSICAL For One Night Only on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Ramp is bringing fintech to Broadway for one night only with Bill Pay The Musical, a fully staged, original musical comedy celebrating Ramp Bill Pay. Learn more here.. (more...)

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Lots Now Open for Early Bidding

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway fans can now get a jumpstart on the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, as online pre-bidding is open. Participating shows include The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon! and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), plus more.. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Nicole Rosky

by Cindy Marcolina

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Happy Birthday To...

Harry Connick, Jr.

Listen Up

"When you feel her call you across a crowded room

Then fly to her side

And make her your own

For, all through your life, you may dream all alone." - South Pacific