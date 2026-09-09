Video: First Look at the New Stars of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Heathers the Musical has released a first look video at their new stars, including Morgan Dudley as Heather Duke, Anneliese Van Der Pol as Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom, and Nicholas A. Wilkinson as Kurt Kelly.

The preview also features cast member Jimmy Ray Bennett as he takes over the role of Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, with original cast member Brian Martin returning as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The musical adaptation of the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages. It opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical).

The musical also stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer; John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Zan Berube as Heather Chandler; Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara; Aniya Thompson as Martha Dunnstock; and Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney.

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