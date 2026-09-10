Photos: Gaten Matarazzo, Travis Ross, and More in Rehearsal For RENT in London

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the new production of Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical Rent, directed by Olivier Award winner Luke Sheppard. Rent will begin performances at the Tom Stoppard Theatre on Saturday 26 September 2026. Check out the photos below!

The production stars Gaten Matarazzo as Mark, Travis Ross as Roger, Alexa Lopez as Mimi, Billy Nevers as Collins, Lazy Violet as Maureen, Olivier Award nominee Danielle Fiamanya as Joanne, Jeevan Braich as Angel and Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Benny.

The cast is completed by Baylie Carson, Laura Delany, Ryesha Higgs, Montoya Holloway-Johnson, Rhys Hopkins, Shem Omari James, Hannah Macpherson, TJ Matara-Holloway, Ryan Nixon, Leah Vassell, James Wilkinson-Jones and Kevin Yates.

Rent has music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson. It is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves. Set design is by David Woodhead, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Howard Hudson, audio production and sound design by Paul Gatehouse, video design and cinematography by George Reeve and Nathan Amzi, make-up and hair design by Jackie Saundercock, UK Casting by Pearson Casting CSA, CDG, CDA and US Casting by Jim Carnahan CSA. The musical supervisor is Bill Sherman and the musical director and associate musical supervisor is Katy Richardson, the intimacy director is Asha Jennings-Grant, the associate director is Priya Patel Appleby and the dialect coach is Joe Trill.

This production of Rent will be produced in the West End by Chris Harper Productions, Sonia Friedman Productions, Winkler & Smalberg and Julie Larson in association with the Hope Mill Theatre.

Rent was originally produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon, and the New York Theatre Workshop.

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