Sherri Shepherd to Join ALADDIN on Broadway as the Genie

Emmy-winning talk show host, comedian, actress, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd will join the company of Aladdin on Broadway as the Genie for a limited run from Friday, October 16, 2026 through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

'Joining Aladdin on Broadway is an absolute dream come true—and an incredible honor,' said Sherri Shepherd. 'The Genie is such an iconic character, and I'm beyond excited to bring my own energy, humor, heart, and a little bit of magic to this role. I hope audiences see themselves in this Genie and leave the theater feeling so much joy and inspired to believe in the impossible. To step on that stage as the first woman to ever play the Genie is something I don't take lightly. I'm ready to rub the lamp, unleash some magic, and have the time of my life on Broadway.'

'Throughout her career, Sherri has represented delight, wit, and loving good humor, making her the perfect entertainer to play the life force that is the Genie,' said Disney Theatrical Group's Andrew Flatt (Managing Director) and Anne Quart (Executive Producer). 'We can't wait to see what happens when Sherri's authentic, brilliant comic energy meets the joyous escape of Aladdin. Audiences are going to adore her take on this iconic role.'

About Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd is a Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actress, and New York Times best-selling author whose career spans more than three decades across television, film, Broadway, and stand-up comedy. She most recently hosted the nationally syndicated daytime talk show Sherri for four seasons, bringing her signature warmth, humor, and relatable perspective to topical headlines, celebrity interviews, comedy, and uplifting stories. A multiple NAACP Image Award winner, Sherri also co-hosts the award-winning podcast Two Funny Mamas with Kym Whitley.

Before Sherri, Shepherd spent seven years as a co-host of The View and has hosted Dish Nation, The Newlywed Game, and Best Ever Trivia Show, among others. Her extensive television credits include 30 Rock, Friends, Sex Lives of College Girls, Harlem, Mr. Iglesias, Trial & Error, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Jamie Foxx Show, and Less Than Perfect. Her film credits include Tyler Perry's Straw, Brian Banks, Precious, Ride Along 2, and Beauty Shop. Her upcoming Lifetime film, Angel in the Rubble, premieres September 12.

On Broadway, Shepherd made history as the first African American actress to portray the Evil Stepmother in Cinderella. Her other theater credits include the Off-Broadway shows Love, Loss, and What I Wore; and Joy Behar's My First Ex-Husband. She continues to tour nationwide as a stand-up comedian, frequently performing to sold-out audiences.

A New York Times best-selling author, Shepherd has written two books for adults, Plan D: How to Lose Weight and Beat Diabetes (Even If You Don't Have It) and Permission Slips: Every Woman's Guide to Giving Herself a Break. She expanded her work as an author with her debut children's book, Sunshine Queens, which celebrates confidence, self-love, and the power of young girls embracing their individuality. Shepherd is also expanding her literary career with her first romance novel, Life Is a K-Drama, co-written with Jayci Lee and set for release in April 2027.

Beyond entertainment, Shepherd is a passionate advocate for inclusivity, representation, and children with special needs, using her platform to champion meaningful causes and inspire audiences of all ages.

Current Genie Caleb A. Barnett will remain in the company as the Genie standby during Shepherd's run.

ABOUT Aladdin

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest hits in Broadway history.

Hailed by The New York Times as 'fabulous and extravagant,' the Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed over 22 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and in Tokyo, Japan.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Hercules, The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including 'One Thousand and One Nights,' is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and winning two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the indelible hit 'A Whole New World.'

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning Costume Designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production was originally produced by Thomas Schumacher. The creative team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager.

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