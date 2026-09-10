HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Recoups Investment and Extends a Third Time

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody has recouped its initial investment just 13 weeks after opening Off-Broadway at The Culture Club (530 W 27th St). Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the production written by Dylan MarcAurele has also extended for a third time due to popular demand and will now play through Sunday, January 17, 2027. Tickets for the extension will go on sale on Friday, September 11.

In a statement, Kliffer and General Manager Christian Palomares said: “Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Parody Musical recouped its half-million-dollar capitalization in just 13 playing weeks with a 174-seat house at a beloved venue that had been dark for over a year. This is an extraordinary moment in today's theatre landscape, especially so for a musical parody about gay hockey players from Canada. Focusing on strong word-of-mouth and moving with deliberate speed in all steps allowed us to grow the show from a fan phenomenon into a musical with its own credibility, and everything since has built on those initial strategies. This happy moment for our team is another strong proof point for investing in off-Broadway and redefining what musical parodies can do.”

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. Relive all of the moments from the show up close on the small-stage by a cast of Broadway actors. The show features cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps no one can keep track of.

The current cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ and Troy Iwata as ‘Shane Hollander,’ with Ryann Redmond, Cherry Torres, and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, and Shelby Acosta, Daniel Brackett and Sujaya Sunkara as standbys. As previously announced, current company member Shelby Acosta will assume the role of ‘Shane’s Mom & Others’ beginning Thursday, September 10. Cherry Torres will take her final bow in the production on Wednesday, September 9.

The creative team for Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody includes Dylan MarcAurele (Book, Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations), Alan Kliffer (Direction), Brooke & Tiffany Engen (Choreography), Mateo Chavez Lewis (Music Direction), Sully Ross (Scenic Design), Brendan McCann (Costume Design), Devin Cameron (Lighting Design), Germán Martinez (Sound Design), and Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator/Sensitivity Specialist).

An original cast album will be released by Center Stage Records on September 18.

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