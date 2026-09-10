BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/10/2026; Jobs In Tech, Graphic Design, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - Florida Studio Theatre working with Management Consultants for the Arts

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) invites applications for its Managing Director, a role for individuals with strong talent for running complex, multi-venue producing operations. The new Managing Director will lead the day-to-day administration of an organization producing more than 1,600 performances annually across five stages, with three additional stages and expanded housing and campus operations coming online at the end of 2027 with the creation of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza. In a newly conceiv... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director- Florida Studio Theatre working with Management Consultants for the Arts

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is seeking a talented theater professional to lead the planning and execution of the organization’s core programming as Artistic Director. This newly conceived role will be part of a reimagined leadership team as FST’s long-serving Producing Artistic Director transitions into retirement and top leadership of the organization transfers to an Executive Director, a role effectively defined as a chief executive officer leading a team that includes the Artistic Direct... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Taylor Trainee Program Audition at Taylor Center for Dance Education (Paul Taylor Dance Company)

AUDITION FOR THE 2026-2027 TAYLOR TRAINEE PROGRAM Date: Friday, September 18th Time: 10:00 to 11:30 AM Location: 307 West 38th Street, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10018 (Taylor Dance West) REGISTER: https://paultaylordance.org/center-dance-education/taylor-trainee/ The audition will consist of a Taylor Modern class. Director of Education, Amy Marshall, and Paul Taylor Dance Company Artistic Director, Michael Novak, along with faculty will evaluate each dancer’s technical and artisti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director with Lighting Focus(Proficient in GrandMa2)

Full Time Technical Director: Lighting focused(proficient in GrandMA2) Start Date: Immediate

Pay: $45,000-$65,000 depending on experience

Seeking a full time Lighting Designer/Technical Director for the Henegar Center for the Arts in downtown Melbourne, Florida to help us create and execute our Mainstage musical productions, student productions, Blackbox series, and special events. We would like a lighting focused applicant proficient in GrandMa2. This full time salaried position ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Giving and Support

A role dedicated to grant writing, developing a donor base, and growing local sponsorships for Brooklyn Art Haus. The Director of Giving and Support will report to the Board of Brooklyn Art Haus Family. Our ideal candidate is someone with a true passion for the artistic community. Someone who enjoys being social and building something sustainable and meaningful. Someone who can think outside the box and work well within a team that is always welcoming newness and growth. Brooklyn Art Haus (BA... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Jam with Jamie - Lead Guitarists and Keyboardists with Strong Singing Skills

Looking for flexible part-time work? Love working with kids and making music? Jam with Jamie is a children's music entertainment company with teams of performers in 10 cities in the U.S. The company began in 2008 in NYC and has since grown to a team of 80 independent artists. We are seeking GUITARISTS and KEYBOARDISTS WHO SING in BOCA RATON, DELRAY, HOLLYWOOD AND ANY OTHER SURROUNDING AREAS! Jam with Jamie is a part-time, gig based opportunity. Since each performer manages their own schedul... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Irvington Theater Usher

Irvington Theater Usher Department: Front of House Reports to: Box Office Manager / House Manager Employment Type: Part-Time as Needed Appointment Compensation: $20 per hour Typical Shift: Approximately 3 hours per performance Position Summary The Usher is a welcoming and visible member of the Front of House team. Ushers provide courteous and professional assistance to patrons, help ensure a safe and orderly environment, and support the smooth operation of performances and event... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Theater Technician/Assistant

Location: Irvington Theater, Irvington, NY

Department: Production

Reports to: Technical and Operations Manager

Employment Type: Part-Time, Non-Permanent

Compensation: $27/hour

Irvington Theater is a cornerstone of the Rivertowns arts community, presenting a diverse calendar of live performances, film screenings, and community events. We are dedicated to fostering creativity and collaboration while maintainin... (more)

Classes / Instruction: THE VIRTUAL GREEN ROOM - LEARN THE BUSINESS SIDE OF YOUR ACTING CAREER!!

In college you learn how to act, but no one teaches you how to actually BE an actor. That’s where The Virtual Green Room comes in. This 8-week class teaches you the in’s and out’s of how to be a working actor. Run by internationally known coach Nate Plummer you’ll learn the things you’ve been waiting for someone to tell you about the industry. Surrounded by a group of actors just like you from all over the country, you’ll learn: What is branding & how to use it as an actor ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Get 15% off Acting & Voice Coaching at S.A.V.E.Studio!

Looking for a singing, acting and creative coach who… Helps you let go of the tension, disembodiment, disconnection and lack of technical consistency when you sing and/or act? Helps you to bring back your joy of performing after years of rejection? Teaches you how to sing or act after someone telling you that it’s not for you? Teaches you how to regulate your nervous system for auditions and performances with science-based tools? At S.A.V.E.Studio, we will work together to help you ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Electrician

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is seeking a Head Electrician at BAM’s Harvey Theater. The succe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Master Electrician

Position: Assistant Master Electrician Department: Production Salary Range: $23 - $24.50/ hr + overtime General Summary: Asolo Rep (LORT B) Florida's premier professional theatre and one of the most important cultural force in the Southeastern US is seeking to fill its Assistant Master Electrician Position primarily responsible for the running of both large-scale musicals and more intimate plays under the direction of Master Electrician. This is a full-time staff position which requires ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Director

POSITION SUMMARY The Costume Director is responsible for overseeing the Costume and Wardrobe Departments to produce world-class opera productions, both grand and intimate. This role ensures smooth daily operations of the shop and wardrobe facilities during the producing season. The Costume Director coordinates with the Designer to manage all costume items, including their purchase, construction, alteration, and maintenance for TAO productions. They support the artistic vision of the production,... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Singing Lessons Online or in NYC

Do you want to pursue performing arts and singing professionally? Or, are you looking for a vocal and career coach for key next steps in your artistic development? Book a lesson with Andrew Morrisey, renowned vocal and audition coach based in NYC. With 19 years of experience, Andrew offers in-person lesson in NYC and online worldwide! Andrew has taught a multitude of students who have found success in the arts industry. He works with singers that range from absolute beginners to w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gift and Executive Associate

Overview This newly-created position is focused on supporting the Wilma Theater’s goals to increase funding from major individual donors. Key activities include research, planning, data entry, scheduling, event planning and execution. The successful candidate will be highly organized, detail-oriented, proactive and able to communicate warmly and efficiently both in person and in writing. Comfortable with phone and email and with work days that are characterized by many different activitie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Graphic Designer – ULACIT

ULACIT is seeking a Graphic Designer to join its team in San José, Costa Rica. The position is focused on graphic design, visual communication and the development of creative materials to support the university’s communication and marketing initiatives. Requirements: • Degree in Graphic Design, Advertising Design, Visual Communication or a related field. • Minimum 2 years of professional graphic design experience. • Experience developing visual and digital communication mater... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Child Transportation Companion (ShuttleCub Bear)

Join ShuttleCub’s team serving families across New York City. As a ShuttleCub Bear, you’ll safely accompany children (age 6+) to and from school, after-school programs, enrichment classes, sports practices, and home using public transit, rideshare, taxi, or simply on foot. You choose when and how often you work, making this a great fit alongside performing, studying, or other commitments. This is flexible, meaningful work that supports your creative schedule rather than competing with it.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Hiring for (1) Stage Manager & (1) Technical Director

STAGE MANAGER OVERVIEW Fever is seeking an experienced Philadelphia-based Stage Manager to join the East Coast tour of Neon Moves by THE BLACKOUTS. Neon Moves is a 60-minute LED dance show performed entirely in the dark. This production will rehearse in December, with a touring run based out of Philadelphia running through January to mid March. The Stage Manager will be expected to travel by vehicle to all show dates across the East Coast, working closely alongside the Technical Director as wel... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Draper

The Lead Draper will oversee costume patterning, cutting and supervise construction. This role is a key leadership position for costume production and fulfilling the Designer’s vision within budget and time constraints while maintaining our high-quality standards and attention to the needs of the performers. Employment Type: Full-time, Hourly, Non-Exempt Reports to: Costume Director Start Date: January 2027. Organization Overview: Founded in 1970 by Robert Kelley (Artistic... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Classes

Following a summer that saw The Humanist Project nominated in two categories for The City’s Best 2026 — Best Art School and Best Off-Off Broadway Theater — the organization is looking ahead to the fall with a new series of classes and workshops for actors, performers, and anyone interested in developing their creative practice. This fall, The Humanist Project presents a series of three classes and workshops led by artists and educators Sheila Bandyopadhyay and Michael F. Toomey. The progr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Sound Supervisor

The sound supervisor is responsible for the load-in and strike of all TheatreWorks productions, supervising sound overhire, planning the proper installation of submitted designs, managing inventory, and assisting the designer with any notes during the tech and preview process. The sound supervisor is also responsible for the design and implementation of sound for the company’s various special events and fundraisers. TheatreWorks produces a six-show mainstage season at three venues; the Mounta... (more)

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