Exclusive: Watch Anania Sing 'Science Fiction/Double Feature' from THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Anania is taking us to the late night double feature picture show! The Rocky Horror Show swing delivers an exclusive performance of "Science Fiction/Double Feature" from the hit Broadway revival.

Anania, who is making their Broadway debut in the production, first went on as Usherette/Columbia in May. Filmed at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, she shares her rendition of the opening number with Jane Cardona on the piano.

The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, Valentina as “Columbia,” Lorna Courtney as “Janet,” Kevin McHale as “Brad,” Jimin Moon as “Rocky," George Salazar as “Eddie/Dr. Scott,” as well as Renée Albulario, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi.

Singer, songwriter, actor & Grammy Award-nominee Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters; Kinky Boots; Cabaret) will join as “Frank-N-Furter” beginning on Friday, September 11, 2026. Paul Soileau currently plays the role.

Anania is a multi-hyphenate artist making their Broadway Debut! Off-Broadway: Saturday Church (Heaven, New York Theatre Workshop. Lucky Stiff (Domonique, J2 Spotlight). Regional: Kinky Boots (Lola— Chicago, IL), one in two (Person on the Left— Chicago, IL). Opener for Brandi Carlile (Mexico, 2026), Bob the Drag Queen (LA, 2024), and Chappell Roan (Chicago, 2023). They make a mean cupcake and would like to thank her chosen family for being an amazing support system. [@anania00]

BroadwayWorld is currently giving away a pair of tickets to the hit musical, along with a merch pack and dinner. Enter to win before August 30 here.

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