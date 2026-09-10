Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Lots Now Open for Early Bidding

Broadway fans can now get a jumpstart on the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, as online pre-bidding is open for more than 150 rare keepsakes and experiences.

Participating tables on Sunday, September 27, have also been announced, including new additions from the most recent Broadway season, including The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon! and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and fan favorites such as The Outsiders and Hadestown.

The annual outdoor event takes place in the heart of NYC's Theater District, running across West 44th and West 45th Streets, Shubert Alley and into the heart of Times Square, from 10 am to 7 pm. This Broadway community celebration is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Early bidding is now live at broadwaycares.org/auctions, with items and unique in-person experiences up for bidding. From handwritten musical phrases signed by theater luminaries to autographed props, and exclusive backstage meetings with beloved Broadway stars, there is something for everyone in the Broadway Flea Market silent and live auctions.

Online pre-bidding will continue through 2 pm Eastern on Friday, September 25, with additional lots added daily. At the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction on September 27, silent auction lots will open every half hour in Shubert Alley beginning at 10 am; the live auction begins in the heart of Times Square at 5 pm.

The initial items now available for bidding at broadwaycares.org/auctions include:

The opportunity to make your Broadway debut with a one-night-only walk-on role in & Juliet

The chance to meet Rachel Zegler after a performance of Evita, Tom Felton after a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child or meet cast members from The Lost Boys or The Rocky Horror Show

Stage-used props, set pieces and stage-worn costumes including Jonathan Groff's signed fedora and bow tie from Just in Time, Patrick Ball's signed Birkenstocks from Becky Shaw, larger-than-life chess pieces from Chess and a pane of the iconic Moulin Rouge! windmill

The once-in-a-lifetime experience to shadow a stage manager at Paranormal Activity or The Lion King; to conduct a portion of the exit music at Wicked; to sit in the orchestra pit at Hamilton or The Lion King; or to dance with Jeremy Jordanin Just in Time

House seats to opening night performances and parties celebrating next season's most highly anticipated shows, including Galileo, Paddington The Musical, Purple Rain and more

Playbills, posters and other one-of-a-kind treasures autographed by Sara Bareilles, Corbin Bleu, Madeline Brewer, Danny Burstein, Cher, Nicholas Christopher, George Clooney, Carrie Coon, Darren Criss, Ariana DeBose, Cole Escola, Jordan Fisher, Sutton Foster, Josh Gad, Mariska Hargitay, Neil Patrick Harris, Hugh Jackman, Billy Joel, Jane Krakowski, Nathan Lane, John Lithgow, Marin Mazzie, Audra McDonald, Reba McEntire, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Laurie Metcalf, Lea Michele, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Cynthia Nixon, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Daniel Radcliffe, Andrew Rannells, Keanu Reeves, Chita Rivera, Tracee Ellis Ross, Maya Rudolph, Lea Salonga, André De Shields and many more

The shows set to host tables at this year's event include & Juliet, Aladdin, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Just in Time, The Lion King, Little Shop of Horrors, The Lost Boys, Maybe Happy Ending, Oh, Mary!, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, Schmigadoon!, Six, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Wicked. A special Curtain Call table will host unique mementos from shows that recently ended their runs, such as Death Becomes Her, Dog Day Afternoon and Titaníque.

In addition to the shows represented, the theatrical organizations with tables include the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM), The Broadway League, the Dramatists Guild of America, the Entertainment Community Fund, Playbill, The Metropolitan Opera, The Shubert Organization and many more.

See the full list of confirmed tables at broadwaycares.org/flea. The fan-favorite Autograph Table and Photo Booth participants will be announced in the coming weeks.

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