Ramp is bringing fintech to Broadway for one night only with Bill Pay The Musical, a fully staged, original musical comedy celebrating Ramp Bill Pay. The production will star Billy Porter (Emmy, Tony, Grammy award winner) and Billy Zane (Titanic, The Phantom). The performance will take place on Friday, September 25, 2026 at the Broadhurst Theatre, 235 W. 44th Street, New York, NY.

It is a show about bills and starring Bills, created for the finance leaders who make sure the bills get paid and the show goes on. The show will feature original music, sharp comedy, and playful references to Ramp’s AI-powered bill pay product.

Bill Pay The Musical began with a simple belief: paying bills should not require this much drama. So Ramp made it a Broadway musical instead. The production brings Ramp’s signature sense of humor to the stage. The company has previously turned financial operations into unexpected cultural moments through campaigns including Brian's Office, Funeral for the Penny, and Brian’s Hair.

The show also draws on the long history of industrial musicals: elaborate theatrical productions companies once created to introduce products, motivate employees and tell their stories. Bill Pay The Musical reimagines that tradition for the AI era.

The cast will also include Rema Webb as Rampa; and Karli Dinardo, Katie Griffith, Indya Lincicome, Drew Minard, Shannon Mullen, Cole Newburg, Will Porter and Brandon Stonestreet as the ensemble.

Eric Glyman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Ramp, said, “Ramp made A real BROADWAY musical starring Billy Porter and Billy Zane. It’s a show about bills, by Bills, starring Bills — with original songs, full choreography, and an actual Broadway playwright. In the 1950s and ’60s, America’s biggest companies staged lavish musicals about cars, appliances, and soda. Somewhere along the way, we lost our nerve. We’re bringing back the industrial musical. One night only. September 25 at the Broadhurst Theatre.”

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