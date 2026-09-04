WANTED Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team Ahead of Broadway Premiere

As rehearsals are underway for the Broadway bow of the new musical Wanted, the full cast and creative team has been announced. Wanted will begin previews on Thursday, October 15, with an opening night set for Sunday, November 8 at The James Earl Jones Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown, Gatsby: An American Myth) as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine (West End: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Dreamgirls) as Martha Clarke, Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James (Thoughts of a Colored Man, “The Chi”) as Elijah, West End and London star Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked) as Jesse, Aurelia Williams (Once on This Island, Parade) as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo will be Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew Turner as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company will be Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson, and Brent Thiessen.

Wanted features book and lyrics by Variety “Star to Watch” Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce. Joining the previously announced creative team, Wanted will have orchestrations by John Clancy; arrangements by Ross Baum & Austin Cook; music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo; music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr.; scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; lighting design by Adam Honoré; costume design by Emilio Sosa; sound design by Gareth Owen; video & projection design by Stefania Bulbarella; hair, wig & make-up design by J. Jared Janas & Tony Lauro; fight & intimacy direction by Claire Warden, Cultural Consulting by Kaja Dunn and casting by The TRC Company, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Olivia Paige West. Mary Macleod is the Production Stage Manager.

About Wanted

Texas, 1893 — Twin sisters Mary and Martha Clarke are on the run. The sisters, Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family's legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity, and the inheritance they have long been denied.

A soulful and dangerous new Broadway musical inspired by a Clarke family story carried for generations, Wanted is the epic tale of Mary and Martha: sisters, outlaws, legends. This New York Times Critic's Pick has been hailed as “thrillingly original” with an “audacious and rollicking story.” The production stars Solea Pfeiffer as Mary, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha, and Grammy Award winner Ledisi as Tallulah. The Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors, guide them forward on an odyssey of sisterhood, rebellion, and freedom.

Angelica Chéri and Ross Baum's work on Wanted has earned major recognition: Chéri was named to Variety's list of “10 Broadway Stars to Watch for 2025” and both Chéri and Baum were honored on The Washington Post's “POST NEXT” list, which highlights 50 people shaping our society in 2026.

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