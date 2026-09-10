HAMILTON to Perform at NY Giants Game With Nicholas Christopher, Mandy Gonzalez and More

The New York Giants will commemorate the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001 with a series of tributes and activations during Sunday Night Football when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 13. Halftime will feature a Hamilton performance and will bring the Broadway musical to the NFL for the first time with a special arrangement by Alex Lacamoire and Don P. Roberts featuring a marching band collaboration with Morgan State University's Magnificent Marching Machine, Penn State's Blue Band and soloist Jaheim Lee. The performance will feature a medley of Hamilton hits performed by Nicholas Christopher as Aaron Burr with Mandy Gonzalez, Morgan Anita Wood, and Candace Quarrels as the Schuyler Sisters.

Throughout the evening, the organization will honor the bravery, sacrifice and service of first responders, military members, 9/11 family members and the countless individuals whose lives were impacted by the events of September 11, 2001.

Fans arriving at MetLife Stadium will be welcomed by Ladder 343, a ceremonial FDNY firetruck named to honor the 343 members of the FDNY who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Outside the gates of the stadium, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will conclude their Steel Across America tour with an authentic steel beam from the World Trade Center displayed, creating a visible reminder of the resilience and unity that emerged in the aftermath of 9/11.

Players and coaches from both teams will also wear commemorative NYPD, FDNY and PAPD pregame apparel, along with "Never Forget" t-shirts. A limited number of hats will be available in the team store on gameday, with proceeds benefiting the respective first responder agencies.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 8pm for player introductions, when the Giants will take the field led by New York City first responders, who will form a gauntlet for the team to run through.

As part of the stadium-wide remembrance, the Giants will observe a moment of silence accompanied by a photo montage, provided by season ticket members, of lives lost on 9/11 displayed on the videoboards. A Tribute in Light, two powerful vertical columns of light, will be illuminated in remembrance of the fallen towers.

The pregame ceremony will continue with a joint NYPD, FDNY, PAPD honor guard and a special performance of the National Anthem by members of the NYPD and FDNY. A 100-yard American flag will be held by members of both teams, coaches, and Giants Season Ticket Members. The National Anthem will conclude with a flyover by New Jersey State Police helicopters.

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