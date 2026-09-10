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Video: Christopher Jackson Receives Standing Ovation After First 'One Last Time' Back in HAMILTON

Watch the audience's reaction to his act two showstopper after his first performance back as 'George Washington' on Tuesday.

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Christopher Jackson received a standing ovation after his first "One Last Time" back in Hamilton on Broadway. The production released video footage from his first performance back as 'George Washington' on Tuesday, showing the audience reaction after his act two showstopper.

Jackson will be with the show through Sunday, January 3, 2027 at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre. He originated the role in Hamilton’s Off-Broadway and Broadway productions, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He also received a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the Original Broadway Cast Recording.

A Tony Award-nominated actor and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter and composer, Jackson is also a founding member of Freestyle Love Supreme.

Jackson’s return follows Hamilton’s ten-year anniversary celebration on Broadway, celebrating the musical that opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015. Original cast member Leslie Odom, Jr. returned to the show last fall selling out his limited engagement. 

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More on this show: Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Drops New 'Satisfied' Music Video · 5/26/2026


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