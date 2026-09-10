Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly To Star In Quentin Tarantino's THE POPINJAY CAVALIER in the West End

Deadline has reported that Sacha Baron Cohen will star in the West End production of Quentin Tarantino‘s stage play The Popinjay Cavalier. According to sources, Cohen will star as the title character in the play which is set to be presented in a to-be-announced West End venue in spring 2027.

The new play written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, renowned director of films like Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is being developed by Sonia Friedman Productions and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Set in 1830s Europe, The Popinjay Cavalier is a rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen.

Tarantino previously stated, "The play is written. It is absolutely the next thing I’m going to do. We’ll start the ball rolling on it in January. … It’s probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life."

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