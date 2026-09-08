Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, and More Will Lead SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS on Broadway

Bess Wohl will return to Broadway next spring with her play Small Mouth Sounds, directed by three-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello (who was also announced this morning as director of the upcoming Downstate). The complete cast will include Martin Freeman, Greta Lee, Sarah Paulson, Isaac Powell, Julia Roberts, and Paul Rudd.

Small Mouth Sounds will begin performances on Thursday, February 18, 2027, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, with opening night set for Thursday, March 18. Ticketing details will be released later today.

With the arrival of Liberation, winner of the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play, Wohl cemented her place as one of the most innovative playwrights working in the theater. In Small Mouth Sounds, Wohl has undertaken perhaps her most audacious formal experiment: a play set at a silent retreat where the participants find it surprisingly difficult to stay quiet.

Small Mouth Sounds premiered at Ars Nova, Off-Broadway in 2015, directed by Rachel Chavkin. The play returned the following year at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Read the reviews and check out photos from opening night. The cast included Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Zoë Winters, Max Baker, Carmen Zilles, James Seol, Marcia DeBonis, Jojo Gonzalez, Brad Heberlee, and Babak Tafti. Since then it has gone on to play in San Francisco, Santa Monica, Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Six strangers arrive at an upstate spiritual retreat determined to escape their problems, turn inward, and transform their lives. Spoiler: it does not go according to plan. As personal baggage spills everywhere, personalities clash, and unexpected desires take hold, Bess Wohl's Small Mouth Sounds is revealed as both a startlingly original and profoundly affecting play about the search for wholeness in a broken world.

Small Mouth Sounds will be the second play of the Broadway season directed by Joe Mantello, following Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner Bruce Norris's Downstate, which was announced earlier today.

The creative team for Small Mouth Sounds includes Tony Award-winning scenic designer Chloe Lamford, Moliere Award-winning Costume Designer An D'Huys, two-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Jack Knowles, Olivier Award-winning sound designer Tom Gibbons. Music is by Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw, with movement by JA Collective.

Cast Biographies

Martin Freeman (Jan). Film: The Hobbit trilogy; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Black Panther; Captain America: Civil War; Miller's Girl; Queen of Bones; The Operative; Cargo; Ghost Stories; Love Actually; The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy; Hot Fuzz; The World's End; Shaun of the Dead; Whiskey Tango Foxtrot; Ode to Joy; Confetti. Upcoming film: The Surgeon, written and directed by Roshan Sethi; A Long Winter, written and directed by Andrew Haigh; Flavia, directed by Bharat Nalluri. Television: “Only Murders in the Building” (new season beginning December 2026); “Sherlock” (Emmy Award; BAFTA Award); “Fargo” (Golden Globe and Emmy nominations); “The Office” (two BAFTA nominations); “The Responder” (two BAFTA TV Award nominations; executive producer); “Breeders” (co-creator and executive producer); “Agatha Christie's Seven Dials”; “Secret Invasion”; “Angelyne”; “A Confession.” Stage: The Fifth Step; The Dumb Waiter; Labour of Love; Richard III; Clybourne Park; Kosher Harry; Blue Eyes and Heels. Freeman is an Emmy, BAFTA and Actor Award-winning actor whose acclaimed career spans film, television and stage.

Greta Lee (Alicia). Golden Globe nominee Greta Lee is known for her acclaimed performances across film, television and theater. Most recently, Lee starred in Kent Jones's Late Fame alongside Willem Dafoe, Louis Leterrier's The Last House for Netflix opposite Wagner Moura, and voiced Lilypad in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5. She will next be seen in Honeymoon/Funeral alongside Rebecca Ferguson, as well as Danya Taymor's Jonah. In 2025, Lee starred in Disney's Tron: Ares, Kathryn Bigelow's A House Of Dynamite, and Apple TV+'s “The Morning Show,” earning Emmy and Critics' Choice Award nominations for her performance as Stella Bak. She previously starred in Apple TV+'s comedy series “The Studio.” Lee received Gotham, Critics' Choice, and Golden Globe Award nominations for her leading role in A24's 2023 film Past Lives, written and directed by Celine Song. Other past credits include Natasha Lyonne's Netflix comedy “Russian Doll” and the Amy Poehler/Tina Fey Universal feature Sisters. She also starred as Homeless Heidi in the HBO comedy “High Maintenance,” and appeared on HBO's “Girls” and Comedy Central's “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Broad City.” Lee made her Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in 2007.

Sarah Paulson (Judy) is a Tony, Emmy, and SAG Award-winning actress. Broadway: Appropriate (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award); The Glass Menagerie; Collected Stories; The Sisters Rosensweig. Off-Broadway: Talley's Folly. Film: 12 Years a Slave; Carol; Ocean's 8; The Post; Glass; Bird Box; Martha Marcy May Marlene. Upcoming: Closing Night (premiering at TIFF 2026).Television: “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, SAG Award, Critics' Choice Award, TCA Award); “American Horror Story” (Five Emmy Award nominations, two Critics' Choice Awards); “Game Change” (Emmy Award nomination); “Mrs. America;” “Ratched” (Golden Globe Award nomination); “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (Emmy Award nomination); “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (Emmy Award nomination); “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” (Golden Globe Award nomination).

Isaac Powell (Rodney) has most recently been seen in A24 and Aidan Zamiri's The Moment, Sam Mendes/Armando Iannucci's HBO comedy series “The Franchise,” and Ryan Murphy's FX series “The Beauty.” Up next, Isaac can be seen guest starring in Season 2 of “Adults,” which had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. In 2023, Isaac appeared in Susanna Fogel's Cat Person, Bill Oliver's Our Son, and Celine Song's Past Lives. He can also be seen in “American Horror Story: NYC,” Amazon's “Modern Love,” and Stephen Chbosky's Dear Evan Hansen for Universal. On Broadway, Isaac starred as “Tony” in Ivo van Hove's production of West Side Story (OCC Award, Drama League Award nomination) and as “Daniel” in Michael Arden's production of Once on This Island. He holds a BFA in Acting from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Julia Roberts (Joan). An Academy Award winner for Erin Brockovich, Julia Roberts has appeared in many of Hollywood's most successful films and worked with the industry's most esteemed directors, while her films have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide. She first came to the attention of audiences with her critically acclaimed role in Mystic Pizza. Shortly thereafter, with Steel Magnolias, she received her first Academy Award nomination. Her next film, Pretty Woman, was the top-grossing film of 1990 and brought Roberts her second Academy Award nomination. In 1997, she starred in the box-office smash, My Best Friend's Wedding, and soon after, opposite Susan Sarandon and Ed Harris in Stepmom. In 1999, she starred in two box-office hits: Notting Hill, co-starring Hugh Grant, and Runaway Bride. Since 2000's Erin Brockovich, she has starred in three films by director Steven Soderbergh: Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Full Frontal. In Summer 2010, Roberts starred in Eat, Pray, Love, based on the best-selling memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert. She received another Academy Award nomination – as well as nominations for a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics' Choice Award – for her performance in August: Osage County, released in December 2013. Roberts received Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for her role in The Normal Heart, which premiered on HBO in May 2014. In 2017, Roberts starred in the hit movie Wonder, alongside Jacob Tremblay and Owen Wilson. In 2018, she starred in Amazon's TV series “Homecoming,” for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award. She also starred in the film Ben is Back, with Lucas Hedges. In Spring 2022, Roberts starred, opposite Sean Penn, as Martha Mitchell in Starz's limited thriller series “Gaslit,” inspired by Watergate. That fall, she starred opposite George Clooney in the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. In 2023, Roberts headlined the apocalyptic thriller Leave the World Behind, directed by Sam Esmail and based on the novel by Rumaan Alam. She starred opposite Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke in the Netflix film, which earned critical acclaim for its provocative look at modern society and how communication collapses during crises. In 2025, Roberts starred in Luca Guadagnino's After The Hunt, alongside Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield. She will next star alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Eddie Redmayne, and Brian Tyree Henry in the Warner Bros. film Panic Carefully, slated for release in April 2027.

Paul Rudd (Ned) is an Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe-nominated actor, producer and writer. He recently starred in John Carney's Power Ballad, A24's Friendship and Sony Pictures' Anaconda. Other notable film credits include Anchorman, This Is 40, Knocked Up, I Love You, Man, Role Models, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Clueless, Wet Hot American Summer, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. On television, Rudd received Emmy and SAG Award nominations for “Only Murders in the Building” and Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award nominations for Living with Yourself. His television credits also include “The Shrink Next Door,” “Friends,” “Parks and Recreation” and “Party Down,” which he co-created and executive produced. On stage, Rudd starred on Broadway in Grace, Three Days of Rain, Twelfth Night and The Last Night of Ballyhoo. His other stage credits include The Shape of Things in London and New York, Bash in New York and Los Angeles, and Long Day's Journey Into Night in London's West End. He will next reprise his role as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday and star in Tom McCarthy's The Statement, premiering at the 2026 New York Film Festival.

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