Gina Torres to Star in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway

Television and film star and producer Gina Torres (“Suits,” “Firefly,” “911: Lone Star”) will join the Broadway production of Buena Vista Social Club in the role of “Omara Portuondo.” Torres will step into the role during Tony Award-winner Natalie Venetia Belcon’s planned leave of absence from Tuesday, October 13 through Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Before embarking on her long-running television career, Torres made her Broadway debut in 1994 in David Henry Hwang’s Face Value. A classically trained vocalist, Torres makes a return to New York theatre following a recent Off-Broadway appearance in Pen Pals alongside Carmen Cusack in early 2026.

ABOUT Gina Torres

With her fan-favorite character of Jessica Pearson on USA Network’s hit original series “Suits,” Torres broke boundaries when, in 2019, she became the first Afro-Latina to create, star in and produce a TV series, “Pearson,” which saw Jessica take on the world of Chicago politics. The role was a life-changing one, earning Torres an ALMA Award, an Imagen Award (as well as multiple additional Imagen nominations), and the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Award for Outstanding Performance in a Television Series and the Visionary Award from the LA Femme Film Festival. Included amongst Torres’s most notable television credits are her performances as the Russo-Cuban assassin Anna Espinosa on “Alias,” the shotgun-toting mercenary Zoe Washburn on Joss Whedon’s “Firefly” (whom she also played in his feature film Serenity) and the soul-eating Jasmine on Whedon’s “Angel.” Currently, Torres plays FBI Agent Linda Grant in FOX’s “Memory of a Killer” alongside Patrick Dempsey. Torres was also recently seen in FOX’s “911: Lone Star,” which wrapped its 5th and final season early 2025. In November 2022, Torres received the Actress Award for Television at the 2nd Annual Critics Choice Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television for her role on the series. Additional television credits include “The Catch,” “Hannibal,” “Revenge,” “Huge,” “The Shield,” “24,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Flash Forward,” “Gossip Girl,” “Boondocks,” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

On the film side, Torres starred as Darcy, a cutthroat fashion mogul, in Netflix’s The Perfect Find. The film follows Jenna (Gabrielle Union) as she returns to New York to resurrect her fashion career after a messy public breakup and is hired by Darcy (Gina). Torres is accustomed to playing influential women on screen and translates that responsibility into her personal life. A trailblazer in her own right, Torres speaks often on the importance of diversity and inclusivity in the media and uses her free time to mentor up and coming Latiné and Afro-Latiné talent. Torres is also heavily involved with charities and regularly donates proceeds to Feeding America and No Kid Hungry. Additionally, she is a board member and active supporter of Latinas Acting Up (LAU), an organization empowering Latina voices in entertainment, as well as a board member of Center Theatre Group (CTG), Los Angeles’ leading not-for-profit theatre company.

Torres most recently starred onstage in the Off-Broadway production of Pen Pals alongside Carmen Cusackin in early 2026. She also starred as Gertrude opposite Patrick Ball in Hamlet at the Mark Taper Forum in 2025.

Gina Torres in Pen Pals

ABOUT Buena Vista Social Club

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

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