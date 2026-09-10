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Photos: NY Giants Quarterback Jameis Winston Visits HAMILTON

Hamilton recently welcomed back original star Christopher Jackson as 'George Washington'.

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The Richard Rodgers Theatre just welcomed a very special guest! Jameis Winston, from the New York Giants, recently stopped by to see Hamilton and pose backstage with the cast after the performance. Check out photos below!

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.  Featuring​ a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.   

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex LacamoireHamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. 

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.   

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: NY Giants Quarterback Jameis Winston Visits HAMILTON — photo 1 of 20


Breion Winston, New York Giants Jameis Winston, Antonor Malachi Winston and Taurus Allen Winston

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Rebecca E. Covington, Breion Winston, New York Giants Jameis Winston, Antonor Malachi Winston, Taurus Allen Winston and Donald Webber Jr

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Veronica Vazquez and Christopher Jackson

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Veronica Vazquez and Christopher Jackson

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Christopher Jackson and Ron Chernow

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Producer Sander Jacobs and Christopher Jackson

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Producer Sander Jacobs, Christopher Jackson, Amy Jacobs and the Jacobs family

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Simon Longnight and New York Giants Jameis Winston

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Simon Longnight and New York Giants Jameis Winston

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Director Thomas Kail, Veronica Vazquez and Christopher Jackson

Photos: NY Giants Quarterback Jameis Winston Visits HAMILTON — photo 11 of 20


Christopher Jackson and Simon Longnight

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Marcus John and New York Giants Jameis Winston

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Marcus John and New York Giants Jameis Winston

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Marcus John, New York Giants Jameis Winston and Christopher Jackson

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New York Giants Jameis Winston and Christopher Jackson

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New York Giants Jameis Winston and Christopher Jackson

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New York Giants Jameis Winston and Christopher Jackson

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New York Giants Jameis Winston and Christopher Jackson

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New York Giants Jameis Winston and Donald Webber Jr.

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David Guzman and New York Giants Jameis Winston

Get Hamilton Tickets From $170

More on this show: Video: Renée Elise Goldsberry Drops New 'Satisfied' Music Video · 5/26/2026


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