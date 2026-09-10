Video: Ethan Slater, Betsy Wolfe and More Perform 'Skid Row (Downtown)' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get a first look at Ethan Slater as Seymour and Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as Audrey, in new footage of Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway. Wolfe and Slater perform “Skid Row (Downtown)” alongside Savannah Lee Birdsong, Morgan Ashley Bryant, Christine Wanda, Teddy Yudain, Claybourne Elder & Reg Rogers.

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors currently stars Claybourne Elder as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, alongside Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Christopher Swan, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, and Noel MacNeal.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

The production is celebrating the show's record breaking run in September with a month-long lineup of events, including a cast singalong, partnership with Schmackary’s and more.

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