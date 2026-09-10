NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE to Open on Broadway This Holiday Season

Following a year of sold-out engagements in Australia, Singapore, and London's West End, Now You See Me Live arrives in New York City this holiday season for eight weeks only at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Broadway.

Presented by Tim Lawson and Simon Painter (creators of The Illusionists), and in collaboration with global entertainment leader Lionsgate, performances of the globally beloved, amazement-for-all-ages stage illusion spectacular begin Wednesday, November 11 and run through Sunday, January 3 in NYC. Tickets are on sale now at NowYouSeeMeLive.com.

Now You See Me Live is inspired by Lionsgate's global hit film franchise, Now You See Me, which follows the impossible heists of the “Four Horsemen” – a team of the world's greatest illusionists. The franchise is based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt and includes three hit films, including Now You See Me: Now You Don't, which premiered in theatres last November. The Now You See Me film franchise has grossed over $933 million at the global box office.

Starring as the “Four Horsemen” on Broadway and representing the best magical talents from around the world are escapologist Gabriella Lester (South Africa), illusionist James More (England), illusionist Darcy Oake (Canada), and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy (England).

Now You See Me Live's Broadway engagement is part of an ongoing global tour, with more stops to be announced. Now You See Me Live can also be experienced this fall beginning October 15 at the MGM Grand Theater inside MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. A sold-out engagement at the London Coliseum recently concluded its hugely popular run on Sunday, September 6.

From the producers of The Illusionists, and inspired by Lionsgate's blockbuster film franchise, comes Now You See Me Live. The acclaimed stage illusion spectacular has captivated audiences across the globe, bringing magic to life with an explosive mix of high-tech illusions, solo stunts and jaw-dropping spectacles. For a strictly limited engagement, four world-class illusionists will unite as The Horsemen, transforming the magic of the films into a live stage spectacle with never-before-seen feats of wonder. Collectively, these illusionists have performed thousands of shows in hundreds of cities, including sell-out residencies on Broadway and across Australia, Asia and soon, Las Vegas — leaving audiences spellbound and questioning the very limits of possibility.

Now You See Me Live's creative team includes Tim Lawson (Producer), Simon Painter (Co-Creator, Creative Producer), Adam Trent (Co-Creator), Ash Jacks McCready (Creative Director, Staging Director), Kirsty White(Creative Director), Enzo Wenye (Illusion Director), Hugo Mercier-Bosseny (Lighting Designer) and Evan Duffy(Composer). Lionsgate's President of Global Products & Experiences, Jenefer Brown, serves as creative consultant on the project.

Producer Tim Lawson said, “It is thrilling to be presenting the Broadway premiere of Now You See Me Live at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. We know that fans of Lionsgate's movie franchise Now You See Me along with audiences who loved The Illusionists and those who just wish to experience the best of Broadway entertainment will have the time of their lives.”

Co-Creator and Creative Producer Simon Painter said, “Now You See Me Live pushes the boundaries of stage magic to the absolute edge, making the impossible possible in front of your very eyes. Together with Lionsgate we've created a show with truly mind-blowing artistry at epic scale, and we can't wait for New York audiences to experience the magic – live!”

Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate's President of Global Products & Experiences, said, "Fans are mesmerized by the showmanship, spectacle, and skill of the Four Horsemen in the Now You See Me movies, and we are thrilled for audiences to experience the magic of the franchise live on stage. With its Broadway debut, we are elated to see how this magical franchise continues to inspire and delight audiences in all forms.”

ABOUT THE ILLUSIONISTS

Gabriella Lester is a 22-year-old, internationally award-winning magician from Johannesburg, South Africa. Known for her quick wit and sharp, sardonic charm, she has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-rising performers in modern magic. Lester made history at just 14 years old when she became one of the youngest performers ever to complete Harry Houdini's suspended straitjacket escape. Since then, she has appeared on some of the most prestigious stages in the world, including major venues in Las Vegas, and is a frequent headliner at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood. In 2023 alone, she performed more than 500 shows while solo touring across Europe and North America. Her recent appearances include “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” as well as features in The New York Times. Beyond live performance, Lester has worked as a magic consultant for film and television, including Hallmark productions and Disney's Descendants. In 2024, she became an Associate Producer on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and was recognized as a “Canadian Rising Star.” In 2025, Lester was cast as one of The Four Horsemen in Now You See Me Live premiering at the Sydney Opera House. Outside of magic, she is an accomplished motorcycle enthusiast and stunt double, with extensive hands-on experience in motorsports mechanics.

JAMES MORE is currently one of the world's leading and most viral illusionists. He first made an impact after an incredible run on “Britain's Got Talent” back in 2013 and has the most-viewed audition from his series with over 100 million hits on YouTube. The British-born illusionist continued to make waves with his own sell-out tour, Theatre of Illusion and soon after, he was approached by the world's largest touring magic show, The Illusionists. Having performed with the show in over 50 countries around the globe, More became the first British magician in history to appear on Broadway in New York City. His growing reputation also includes special guest appearances on “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” “America's Got Talent” and ITV's “Tonight at the London Palladium.”

Darcy Oake is one of the world's most dynamic illusionists, redefining what modern magic looks and feels like on the world stage. He first came to international attention as a finalist on “Britain's Got Talent,” where he took the UK by storm. His performances sparked a wave of viral videos, garnering hundreds of millions of views online and introducing a global audience to his distinctive style of large-scale illusion, sleight of hand and escape. Darcy's fascination with magic began at eight years old, after his father, award-winning Canadian sportscaster Scott Oake, fooled him with an accidental card trick. Childhood curiosity quickly became an obsession, and by his teens Darcy was already performing professionally and earning international recognition. Before he was even old enough to legally enter a nightclub, Darcy was headlining Hollywood's legendary Magic Castle. Since his breakthrough, Darcy has starred in his own prime-time television special, toured extensively around the world, and performed before the Royal Family at Windsor Castle as part of Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday celebrations. His career has taken him from Broadway to the Las Vegas Strip. More recently, Darcy put his escape skills to the ultimate test in a MrBeast challenge, surviving a series of increasingly impossible escapes — and walking away victorious with the grand prize.

Matthew Pomeroy is a world-class magical mind reader, master showman and electrifying performer, internationally recognised as one half of the acclaimed duo The Conjurors. Renowned for fusing razor-sharp wit with cinematic storytelling, Matthew's work transcends traditional magic, delivering bold, immersive experiences that leave audiences astonished. His career spans international television, arena tours, sold-out theatre runs and a record-breaking Las Vegas residency, earning him a reputation as one of the most innovative live entertainers working today.Matthew has starred in a wide range of theatrical productions, including principal roles in major pantomimes and family favourites across the UK, and has appeared as a presenter and performer in numerous touring live shows. In 2024, he made magic history as part of the first UK magic duo to headline a Las Vegas residency. Their show Cabin of Wonders was awarded Best New Show in Las Vegas and received over 2,000 five-star reviews in its debut year. A brand-new Las Vegas production, Secret Wonders, is set to launch in 2026. Beyond the stage, Matthew is a prolific creator and consultant, developing original magic and immersive experiences for global entertainment brands, live productions and themed events worldwide.

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