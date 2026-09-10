HEATHERS THE MUSICAL to Play Final Performance in October

Heathers The Musical will play its final performance on Sunday, October 11 at New World Stages, prior to embarking on an extensive North American tour, launching in Baltimore in May 2027.



Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history and has broken the house record four times. The show is also currently on tour in Australia and in Ireland and the UK. Read the reviews for the production!

Heathers features book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, based on the film by Daniel Waters, and is directed by Andy Fickman.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer; John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Zan Berube as Heather Chandler; Morgan Dudley as Heather Duke; Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara; Anneliese Van Der Pol as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom; Aniya Thompson as Martha Dunnstock; Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney; Nicholas A. Wilkinson as Kurt Kelly; Jimmy Ray Bennett as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper; and Brian Martin as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali, Thalia Atallah, Emma Benson, Daniel DiPinto, James Caleb Grice, Louis Griffin, Devin Lewis, Kiara Michelle Lee, Syd Sider, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Based on the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred to Off-Broadway’s New World Stages in 2014. Heathers has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

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