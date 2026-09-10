Video: Paulo Szot Sings HADESTOWN's 'Hey, Little Songbird' at 54 Below





54 Below has shared new footage of Tony Award winner Paulo Szot performing "Hey, Little Songbird" from Hadestown during his recent engagement at the Manhattan supper club. The video offers a preview of An Enchanted Evening With Paulo Szot.

For the performance, Szot donned Hades' iconic sunglasses to perform the tune, after he was seen in the musical earlier this year.

Described as a musical journey through romantic and touching songs from Broadway and beyond, the concert drew on Szot's history with several major stage roles. He won the Tony Award for his performance in South Pacific and has also appeared in Chicago, Evita, My Fair Lady, and & Juliet.

Szot performed with musicians from the American Pops, conducted by Luke Frazier, who provided arrangements for the evening.

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