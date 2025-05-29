Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 29, 2025

 tracking pixel
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele & Nicholas Christopher Will Lead CHESS on Broadway- Watch Promo Video
by Nicole Rosky
Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge), Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele (Funny Girl) and Nicholas Christopher (Sweeney Todd) will lead the first-ever Broadway revival of CHESS. We have all of the details on the production here!. (more...)


 

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/25/25: Final Week of the 2024-2025 Season
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/25/2025.. (more...)


 

Colin Donnell, Shaina Taub, Nichelle Lewis, and More Join RAGTIME Cast
by Stephi Wild
Lincoln Center Theater has announced additional casting and creative team for RAGTIME, incoming Artistic Director Lear deBessonet’s first production of her inaugural season. Learn more here!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Video: Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Unpack the Evolution of 'Let Me Be Your Star'
by Joey Mervis
What goes into making the music of our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway composers make our favorite characters sing and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Score. 

Darren Criss & Renée Elise Goldsberry Will Host The Tony Awards: Act One
by Nicole Rosky
Tony Award nominee Darren Criss and Tony and Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show on June 8. We have all of the details about the broadcast here!. (more...

Christopher Jackson Joins the Cast of HELL'S KITCHEN
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award nominee, Grammy Award & Emmy Award winner Christopher Jackson will return to Broadway in Hell's Kitchen in the role of Davis, beginning next week.. (more...)

Photos: Inside the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony
by Bruce Glikas
Earlier this month, The Outer Critics Circle announced the winners for the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2024-2025 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Broadway's 2024-2025 Season is the Highest Grossing Season in History
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway League has released end-of-season statistics for the 2024-2025 season, which began on May 20, 2024, and ended on May 25, 2025. During the 2024-2025 season, Broadway shows yielded $1.89 billion in grosses and total attendance reached 14.7 million.

Video: Watch the RAGTIME Cast Perform the Title Song at Lincoln Center
by Michael Major
Watch a video of the cast of Ragtime performing the title song, including Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz, along with the newly-announced Nichelle Lewis, Colin Donnell, Ben Levi Ross, Shaina Taub, and Rodd Cyrus.. (more...

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"It's today!"

- Mame
