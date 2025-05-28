Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/25/25: Final Week of the 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 5/25/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: This was the final week of the 2024-2025 season, a 53-week season which began on 5/20/2024 and ended on 5/25/2025.

CALL ME IZZY began previews at Studio 54 and opens on 6/12. GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS had a nine-performance week. THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY had a planned six-performance week.

Memorial Day weekend fell within this week.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: SIX: THE MUSICAL (11.8%), CHICAGO (11%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (9.6%), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (9%), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL (8.1%), THE GREAT GATSBY (7.4%), HADESTOWN (6.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (6%), HELL'S KITCHEN (5.6%), BOOP! THE MUSICAL (5.3%), ALADDIN (5.2%), SMASH (5.1%), & JULIET (4.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (4.1%), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (3.9%), THE LION KING (3.4%), DEATH BECOMES HER (3.4%), SUNSET BLVD. (3.1%), HAMILTON (3%), PURPOSE (2.6%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (2.3%), MJ (1.9%), DEAD OUTLAW (1.9%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (1.7%), THE OUTSIDERS (1.5%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (1.4%), FLOYD COLLINS (1.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (1.1%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (0.8%), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN (0.6%), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (0.6%), JUST IN TIME (0.5%), GYPSY (0.1%), GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (-2.5%), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (-2.2%),

This week, 40 shows played on Broadway, with 342,076 tickets sold and a total gross of $47,275,423. The average ticket price was $138.20.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.66%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 6.59% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $138.20 is up $6.40 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $4,238,813

OTHELLO: $3,327,506

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $2,750,608

WICKED: $2,353,681

THE LION KING: $2,055,222





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($405,420), FLOYD COLLINS ($503,700), BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($528,489), THE LAST FIVE YEARS ($535,146), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL ($545,763)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $334,511

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $282,845

THE LION KING: $252,385

DEATH BECOMES HER: $229,324

WICKED: $217,084





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY ($-211,235), SUNSET BLVD. ($-208,747), THE LAST FIVE YEARS ($-28,355), HELL'S KITCHEN ($-18,826), FLOYD COLLINS ($-9,370)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHELLO: $398.79

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $337.59

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $239.98

JUST IN TIME: $213.26

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $184.37





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($66.16), BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($70.60), DEAD OUTLAW ($77.76), THE LAST FIVE YEARS ($78.31), FLOYD COLLINS ($78.38)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 103.4%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN: 102.3%

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 102.1%

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 101.8%

THE OUTSIDERS: 101.5%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (72.6%), GYPSY (73.9%), CHICAGO (74.2%), FLOYD COLLINS (76%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (80.6%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 1221

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: 1047

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 976

CHICAGO: 948

THE GREAT GATSBY: 880





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (-969), SUNSET BLVD. (-809), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (-128),



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..