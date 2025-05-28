Christopher Jackson Joins the Cast of HELL'S KITCHEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award nominee, Grammy Award & Emmy Award winner Christopher Jackson will return to Broadway in Hell's Kitchen in the role of Davis, beginning Tuesday, June 3. Durrell “Tank” Babbs will play his final performance on Sunday, June 1.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Broadway stage as I join the company of Hell’s Kitchen! Alicia Keys’ music is timeless and I’m so excited to lend my voice to this amazing story,” said Christopher Jackson. “Broadway is my home & it’s great to be back!”

“We are honored that Broadway veteran Christopher Jackson is making his return to Broadway in Hell’s Kitchen after his historic run in the Original Broadway cast of Hamilton,” said Alicia Keys. “We can’t wait for audiences to see this powerhouse step into the role of ‘Davis.’”

A Tony Award nominated actor, as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter and composer, best known for starring as George Washington in the award-winning musical, Hamilton, Chris currently stars in Max’s popular series, “And Just Like That” the reboot of “Sex and the City.” Jackson has also starred as “Chunk” in the hit CBS series, “Bull” and was seen in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series “When They See Us.”

Chris was also featured on the iconic #Hamildrop hit, One Last Time (44 Remix), alongside President Obama and continues to perform sold out concerts at venues like Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center. His additional Broadway credits include Holla If Ya Hear Me, Bronx Bombers, After Midnight, In the Heights, Memphis and The Lion King, alongside film and television credits including “Tracers,” “Afterlife,” “Freestyle Love Supreme” on Pivot, “The Good Wife,” “Nurse Jackie,” “White Collar,” “Oz,” “Person of Interest,” and “Gossip Girl.”

HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by five-time Tony Award® nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

The current cast is led by Jessica Vosk, 9-time Grammy nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Tony Award® winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Jade Milan. Milan will play her final performance as “Ali” on Sunday, May 25. Amanda Reid will assume the role beginning Tuesday, May 27.

The company also features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Mykhel Duckett, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Benjamine Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Maggy Van Den Heuvel, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II and Oscar Whitney Jr.

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.