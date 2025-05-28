Photos: Inside the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this month, The Outer Critics Circle announced the winners for the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2024-2025 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. The awards ceremony was held on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Check out photos below!

Award presenters at the celebration included Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club), Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo), Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw), Steve Guttenberg (It Takes Two), and Thom Sesma (Dead Outlaw).

This year's ceremony also commemorates the 75th anniversary of the organization's founding, when the first-ever awards were presented to T.S. Elliot's The Cocktail Party (Play), Gian Carlo Menotti's The Consul, and performers Sheila Guyse (Lost in the Stars) and Daniel Reed (Come Back, Little Sheba).

The big winners included Maybe Happy Ending, John Proctor is the Villain, Boop! The Musical, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Drag: The Musical, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, and more. The complete list of winners is here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas