Photos: Inside the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony

The awards ceremony was held on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.
Earlier this month, The Outer Critics Circle announced the winners for the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2024-2025 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. The awards ceremony was held on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. Check out photos below!
Award presenters at the celebration included Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club), Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo), Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw), Steve Guttenberg (It Takes Two), and Thom Sesma (Dead Outlaw).
This year's ceremony also commemorates the 75th anniversary of the organization's founding, when the first-ever awards were presented to T.S. Elliot's The Cocktail Party (Play), Gian Carlo Menotti's The Consul, and performers Sheila Guyse (Lost in the Stars) and Daniel Reed (Come Back, Little Sheba).
The big winners included Maybe Happy Ending, John Proctor is the Villain, Boop! The Musical, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Drag: The Musical, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, and more. The complete list of winners is here.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jak Malone and Jasmine Amy Rogers
OCC President David Gordon, Outstanding Lead Performance in an Off-Broadway Play Winner Adam Driver, Outstanding Solo Performance Winner Sarah Snook and OCC Vice President Richard Ridge
OCC President David Gordon
OCC President David Gordon and OCC Vice President Richard Ridge
Andre De Shields and Andrew Durand
Nick Adams, Luxx Noir London and "Drag: The Musical" Team
Nick Adams and Luxx Noir London
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Victoria Clark
Jasmine Amy Rogers and Joshua Burrage
Khady Kamara Nunez and Bill Rauch
Junior LaBeija, Bill Rauch and Khady Kamara Nunez
Irene Sofia Lucio, Bess Wohl, Whitney White and Betsy Aidem
John Johnson, Kimberly Belflower and Sue Wagner
Will Aronson and Hue Park
Debbie Bruno and Sarah Snook
