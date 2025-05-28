Broadway's 2024-2025 Season is the Highest Grossing Season in History

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway League has released end-of-season statistics for the 2024-2025 season, which began on May 20, 2024, and ended on May 25, 2025. During the 2024-2025 season, Broadway shows yielded $1.89 billion in grosses and total attendance reached 14.7 million. The 2024-2025 season is the highest grossing season in Broadway recorded history, overtaking the record breaking 2018-2019 season in grosses, and was the second best attended season in recorded history (after 2018-2019). The season included 77 productions, 43 of which opened in this season, that collectively ran a total of 1,712 playing weeks and 13,404 performances. Audiences filled 91.2% of available seats.

Compared to last season, the 2024-2025 season was up 23% in gross to $1,892,650,959 and 19.3% in attendance reaching 14,658,531. As a point of reference, 2024-2025, was a 53-week season (most seasons are 52 weeks, which total 364 days, so every seventh year, a 53rd week is added to catch up to the calendar year). Looking at 2024-2025 just through week 52, grosses were $1,845,375,536 (19.9% higher than last season) and attendance was 14,316,455 (16.5% higher).



During the 2024-2025 Broadway season, 43 productions opened, 33 productions continued from prior seasons, and one production began previews. The 43 productions that opened during the season included: 21 musicals (16 original, 5 revivals), 21 plays (16 original, 5 revivals), and one original special engagement.

