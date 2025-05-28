Darren Criss & Renée Elise Goldsberry Will Host The Tony Awards: Act One

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



First-time Tony Award nominee Darren Criss and Tony and Grammy Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV – the leading free streaming television service – beginning Sunday, June 8 at 6:40-8:00 PM, ET/3:40-5:00 PM, PT.

Criss earned his first Tony Award nomination this year for his performance as Oliver in “Maybe Happy Ending,” and Goldsberry won a Tony Award for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton” – her debut album, Who I Really Am, comes out this June. The duo will kick off Broadway’s biggest night by presenting the first round of Tony Awards during the exciting pre-show telecast.

Viewers can access THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online by going to Pluto TV and clicking on the “Live Music” channel, found within the Entertainment category on the service.

Immediately following, THE 78TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS will broadcast LIVE to both coasts from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.* This year’s show, hosted by Tony®, Emmy® and GRAMMY® Award winner, and three-time Oscar® nominee Cynthia Erivo, will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director. The show has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.