Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 21, 2025

Video: Jennifer Simard's Tony Nomination is a 'Talisman of Resilience'

by Joey Mervis

Watch in this video as Jennifer Simard chats more about her all-star company, how her role in Death Becomes Her parallels her real life, and so much more.. (more...)

Deborah Rutter Releases Statement in Response to Trump Kennedy Center Allegations

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ousted Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter released statement in response to allegations by members of the Trump administration regarding the financial health and past stewardship of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. . (more...)

Photos: Rachel Zegler and More in Rehearsal For Jamie Lloyd's EVITA in London

by Stephi Wild

Rehearsals are now underway for The Jamie Lloyd Company’s forthcoming production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, starring Rachel Zegler and Diego Andres Rodriguez. Check out all new photos from rehearsal here!. (more...)

Lea Salonga Will Launch North American Tour This Fall

by Nicole Rosky

Tony and Olivier Award-winner Lea Salonga is set to return to stages across North America with her highly acclaimed concert experience Stage, Screen and Everything In Between.. (more...)

Gianna Harris and Cheryl Porter To Join & JULIET On Broadway This Summer

by A.A. Cristi

& Juliet on Broadway will welcome two new stars this summer! It has just been announced that Gianna Harris will take over the title role of ‘Juliet’ in the smash hit musical beginning Tuesday, June 10. Cheryl Porter, the vocal coach known for her viral TikTok videos, making her Broadway debut in the production this August!. (more...)

Video: Randy Rainbow Drops 'That's Trump Derangement!' Song Parody Music Video

by Michael Major

Randy Rainbow has released a parody of 'That's Entertainment,' titled 'That's Trump Derangement!' The new music video jokes about the stress and anxiety Americans have taken on since Donald Trump has taken office.. (more...)

Video: High Schooler Performs Breakup Email as Monologue in Theatre Competition

by Michael Major

The only way that high schooler Hope Barlow could process her 'over-the-top' breakup email is to turn into something even bigger – a monologue at her high school theatre competition. See the video now!. (more...)

Video: Robyn Hurder and SMASH Cast Perform 'Let Me Be Your Star' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

by Josh Sharpe

She's a star! On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Robyn Hurder and the cast of Broadway's Smash took the stage to perform the show's opening number, 'Let Me Be Your Star.' Watch it now!. (more...)

