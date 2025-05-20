Lea Salonga Will Launch North American Tour This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beloved by audiences across generations and continents, Tony and Olivier Award-winner Lea Salonga is set to return to stages across North America with her highly acclaimed concert experience Stage, Screen and Everything In Between. This must-see tour will captivate fans in over 30 cities throughout the United States and Canada, kicking off September 11th in Athens, Georgia.

From Broadway hits to Disney classics, Stage, Screen and Everything In Between is an incredible showcase of Salonga’s perfect pitch and extraordinary versatility. The evening will feature songs from Lea’s legendary career, including her Tony Award-winning performance in Miss Saigon, selections from Les Misérables, and timeless favorites from Disney’s Aladdin and Mulan.

Musical theatre fans will also be treated to highlights from Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends and a handpicked mix of other Broadway hits, pop anthems, and musical surprises. The evening will be a joy-filled journey through some of the songs and stories that have defined one of the most iconic voices of our time.

2025 Fall Tour Dates:

Thursday, September 11 | Athens, GA | UGA Performing Arts Center (on sale July 9)

Saturday, September 13 | Houston, TX | Miller Outdoor Theater

Sunday, September 14 | Dallas, TX | AT&T Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, September 16 | Chicago, IL | Athenaeum Center

Wednesday, September 17 | Chicago, IL | Athenaeum Center

Friday, September 19 | Goshen, IN | Sauder Hall

Friday, September 26 | Costa Mesa, CA | Segerstrom Concert Hall

Saturday, September 27 | Temecula, CA | Pechanga Theater

Friday, October 3 | Brooks, CA | Cache Creek Event Center (on sale May 23)

Sunday, October 5 | Modesto, CA | Gallo Center for the Arts (on sale June 2)

Tuesday, October 7 | Beaverton, OR | The Reser (on sale July 18)

Wednesday, October 8 | Seattle, WA | Benaroya Hall (on sale May 22)

Friday, October 10 | Richmond, BC Canada | River Rock Theater

Saturday, October 11 | Richmond, BC Canada | River Rock Theater

Wednesday, October 15 | Calgary, AB Canada | Arts Commons (on sale May 29)

Thursday, October 16 | Winnipeg, MAN Canada | Club Regent Event Centre

Saturday, October 18 | Toronto, ON Canada | Great Canadian Casino Resort

Monday, October 20 | New York, NY | Town Hall

Wednesday, October 22 | Ridgefield, CT | Ridgefield Playhouse (on sale May 23)

Friday, October 24 | Toronto, ON Canada | Great Canadian Casino Resort

Wednesday, November 5 | Orem, UT | Noorda Center for the Arts (on sale June 2)

Friday, November 7 | Las Vegas, NV | Wynn Theater (on sale May 23)

Saturday, November 8 | Las Vegas, NV | Wynn Theater (on sale May 23)

Tuesday, November 11 | Tucson, AZ | Fox Tucson Theatre

Wednesday, November 12 | Scottsdale, AZ | Scottsdale Center

Friday, November 14 | Palm Desert, CA | McCallum Theater (on sale June 2)

Saturday, November 15 | San Diego, CA | The Rady Shell (on sale May 23)

Tuesday, December 2 | Troy, NY | Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Thursday, December 4| Amherst, MA | Tillis Performance Hall (on sale August 7)

Saturday, December 6 | Bethesda, MD | Strathmore (on sale June 13)

Thursday, December 11 | Miami, FL | Arsht Center

Friday, December 12 | West Palm Beach, FL | The Kravis Center (on sale May 23)

Exclusive VIP Sound Check Experiences

A limited number of VIP Sound Check Experiences will be available in most cities, sold exclusively at LeaSalonga.com. This once-in-a lifetime experience will offer VIP ticket holders early access to the venue for an intimate pre-show mini concert, featuring bonus songs not included in the main performance. Attendees will also enjoy a candid Q&A session with Lea herself and exclusive, personalized merchandise. .

About Lea Salonga:

Lea Salonga is best known for her Tony Award Winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Theater World Awards, Time100 Impact Award from Time Magazine, and the Gold Legend Award from Gold House. She is currently starring on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends alongside Bernadette Peters, following acclaimed runs in both the West End and Los Angeles. Lea made history as the first Asian actress to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway, and returned to the show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan from Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.” She has released 14 albums and toured all over the globe, performing sold-out concerts in landmark venues. Salonga’s talents extend to the screen, where she can be seen on MAX’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin and Sony’s Yellow Rose, and can be heard on Netflix’s Centaurworld and FX’s Little Demon.