Photos: Rachel Zegler and More in Rehearsal For Jamie Lloyd's EVITA in London

Rehearsals are now underway for The Jamie Lloyd Company’s forthcoming production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA, starring Rachel Zegler and Diego Andres Rodriguez. Check out all new photos from rehearsal below!

The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, opens at The London Palladium on 1 July, with previews from 14 June, and runs until 6 September.

Rachel Zegler (Eva Perón), Diego Andres Rodriguez (Che), James Olivas (Juan Perón), Aaron Lee Lambert (Agustín Magaldi) and Bella Brown (The Mistress / Alternate Eva) are joined by Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D'Marni, Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon Tsouras and Harrison Wilde as Ensemble, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings. Auora Breslin, Lois Haidar, Siena Merilind-Wu and Ffion Rosalie Williams share the role of The Child.