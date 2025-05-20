Gianna Harris and Cheryl Porter To Join & JULIET On Broadway This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



& Juliet on Broadway will welcome two new stars this summer! It has just been announced that Gianna Harris will take over the title role of ‘Juliet’ in the smash hit musical beginning Tuesday, June 10. Cheryl Porter, the vocal coach known for her viral TikTok videos, will be making her Broadway debut in the production this August!

Harris joins the cast directly from the Broadway company of Hell’s Kitchen, where she was a part of the Original Broadway Cast and the originating company at The Public Theater. She takes over the role following Maya Boyd, who joined the Broadway company of & Juliet on May 14, 2024 and plays her final performance June 8, 2025.

Porter, who will play the role of ‘Angélique,’ joins the Broadway cast on Thursday, August 7, playing a limited 13-week engagement in the fan-favorite role, following Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle, who plays her final performance Sunday, August 3.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

In addition to Boyd and Bayardelle, the current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Joey Fatone as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ and Nathan Levy as ‘François’. Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Joe Moeller, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway.

By Spring 2025, & Juliet will have played in nine countries and on four continents since its West End Premiere in 2019. The first North American tour of the musical kicked off its route last fall and will continue its run of more than 30 US cities this year, joined by the UK Tour (which began in July 2024), and a German production (October 2024). This December, an additional production will open at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, returning to the musical’s first North American home. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

MEET THE STARS

Gianna Harris is known for her role as Ali Alternate in Hell’s Kitchen (OBC). She understudied the role of Tomika in School of Rock The Musical on Broadway before taking over the role in the First National Tour. Off-Broadway, she was in Hell’s Kitchen at The Public Theatre and the original company of The Perfect Fit The Musical. Her on-screen credits include Mighty Oak (Paramount Pictures) and “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS).

CHERYL PORTER is known to millions as Mama Cheryl. A classically trained opera singer, Cheryl has performed internationally for over 30 years and voiced “The Circle of Life” in Italian for Disney’s 2019 The Lion King.